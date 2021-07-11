Anastasiades calls on the UN for more clarity on the issue of Varosha





President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday that he would have liked more clarity from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Varosha issue in his latest report to the Security Council. In statements to the media, after the 10th memorial service for the 13 victims of the explosion at the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari, invited to comment on the UNSG draft report on Cyprus, Anastasiades said his context is in point-by-point evaluation course, and any comments will be sent to the UN in the coming days. Asked to comment on the reference of the SGNU in its last good offices mission report to equal inherent rights, Anastasiades said that it is well known that in the Joint Declaration of February 11, 2014 and the Constitution of 1960, a form inherent rights is being recognized for the people of Cyprus, either Turkish Cypriots or Greek Cypriots. Guterres said in his report, an unofficial copy of which was handed to members of the Security Council on Friday, that Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots deserve to live together in peace and prosperity in the exercise of their inherent equal rights. . Asked about the timing of such a reference by the UNSG, Anastasiades said he was not a UN spokesperson, but was likely an appropriate version of what the Cypriots Turks, misinterpreting, want to transform into sovereign equality. He was referring to the Turkish Cypriot leadership and Turkey’s insistence on recognizing northern sovereignty and a two-state solution instead of the agreed federal solution. On the Famagusta issue and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announced visit to the north on July 20, Anastasiades said the National Council will meet on July 14. He said they would discuss the whole situation, how the conditions are set and, of course, any threats expressed by Erdogans statements or Turkey’s actions regarding the facility (at Varosha) or other measures that change the status quo in Famagusta, he said. He also said he would have liked more clarity from Guterres on the Famagusta issue and in general. He said that although Guterres does refer to the Varosha issue, the UN must end this diplomatic way of referring to unacceptable events, which unfortunately often allows this to be seen as tolerance. . Referring to Varosha in his report, Guterres said that during the reporting period there have been repeated instances where Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials have publicly declared their intention to develop Varosha in a manner which, to their opinion, would strengthen the economy in the north, especially by attracting tourism. He added that these statements and developments on the ground sparked objections from Greek Cypriots who cited violations of Security Council resolutions as well as the Presidential Security Council statement of October 9, 2020 on the matter. He said that the developments in Varosha continue to be observed, reiterated his concern about the developments in the fenced area of ​​the city and recalled that the position of the United Nations remains unchanged.

