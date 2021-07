Korea – Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping commemorate anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea

MADRID, Jul 11 ​​(EUROPA PRESSE) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the excellent health of diplomatic relations between the two countries during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Association Treaty between the Asian giant and North Korea. The so-called Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and China, signed in 1961, has become the legal basis for relations between the two countries and survives at a critical time for the North Korea, isolated from much of the international community and under US sanctions for its ballistic program. “Despite the unprecedented complicated international situation of the past few years, the trust, camaraderie and activism between the People’s Republic of Korea (the country’s official name) and China are growing day by day,” said the north leader. Korean in selected words. by national media. Kim stressed that the treaty shows “increased vitality” to ensure peace in Asia and the rest of the world, as the “hostile forces” have become more desperate in their obstruction movements, in veiled reference to the United States. . For his part, Xi said the treaty laid “important political and legal foundations for consolidating the friendship between the two countries.” “Over the past six decades, the DPRK and China have written a proud history of friendship as they invariably support and cooperate morally and materially in the struggle to realize their common cause, sharing bittersweet in every storm of the story. », Declared the Chinese president. Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, also published an editorial in which he called bilateral cooperation a “powerful weapon” which enables them to win any anti-imperialist war and fight for defense. of socialism. . “While the imperialists have now united and conspire to isolate and crush the socialist countries, North Korea and China are required to further develop their friendly relations on the basis of the spirit and principles of the bilateral treaty,” adds the text. The exchange of messages came after Kim sent a congratulatory message to Xi on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in which he vowed to elevate relations with China to a new strategic point. North Korea and China highlighted their close and friendly relations amid stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington and growing rivalry between China and the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notimerica.com/politica/noticia-corea-kim-jong-xi-jinping-conmemoran-aniversario-relaciones-diplomaticas-china-corea-norte-20210711095501.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos