Amit Shah welcomes PM Modis’ development-oriented approach





The BJP leader also advised party workers to tackle vaccine hesitancy and to spread the message that the drug (against COVID-19) is safe.



Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely the first leader to create systems that ensure development work continues even after leaving office, citing the tenure of Modis as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Mr Shah laid the foundation stone for projects worth 244 crore in Ahmedabad and surrounding areas, which are part of his constituency of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha, and praised the development work started in Gujarat after Modi took over. became the chief minister of the state. After so much experience in politics, I have seen many types of leaders. There are some who just let things unfold at their own pace and will cut the ribbon. There are also such leaders who work hard to ensure the best development during their tenure, Shah said. But there are others, probably Narendra bhai is the first such leader, who builds such a mechanism that development continues even after they leave, he said at a rally in the Bopal neighborhood. from the city. year of reign of Narendra Modi as Chief Minister. Systems and arrangements have been put in place over those 14 years to ensure that development work takes place even after he leaves Gujarat, Shah said. The Union Minister inaugurated a civic center, a reading center with a capacity of more than 150 students in the Bopal region, the drinking water supply of Ghuma, a community hall, a party ground and various other projects. He also inaugurated some Western Railway projects for the redevelopment and increase of facilities at stations in the western part of Ahmedabad. It is my effort to ensure the development of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha region and I thank all the officials who have worked for the completion of these projects, Shah said. He said the government had started massive work to provide suraksha kavach (protective shield) against the coronavirus by resuming the vaccination campaign. I am pleased to inform you that about 86% of people over 45 years old and 32% of people aged 18-45 have been vaccinated in Ahmedabad. But, that is not enough, he said. The remaining 14 percent in the 45 and over age group and 70% of young people (in the 18 to 44 age group) should be vaccinated and all should also take their second dose. This will provide protection for all, he said. Shah said that although there was an oxygen shortage in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi has taken steps to set up oxygen factories in hospitals and increase considerably the production capacity of the salvage gas. He asked BJP workers to make sure everyone in their area is vaccinated. The BJP leader also advised party workers to tackle vaccine hesitancy and to spread the message that the drug (against COVID-19) is safe. Mr Shah also said that for daily betting, the government has extended the free program of 5 kg of food grains per person until November. He called on BJP workers to raise awareness about the program and ensure that every eligible person receives free food grains.

