Umar could be ousted from his post as head of energy bodies





ISLAMABAD:

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar could be removed from his post as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) as a feud between its members has forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to step in and step up. order in the house.

Sources told The Express Tribune that feuds between Umar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tabish Gauhar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi had started over the intervention of the body in the affairs of the Ministry of Energy.

They added that tensions grew further over the dry dock issue when a committee of inquiry was formed, headed by Federal Minister Azam Swati.

The sources said SAPM Gauhar and Energy Minister Hammad boycotted the last two cabinet committee meetings to record their protest against Maritime Minister Zaidi’s intervention in Energy Ministry affairs.

Moreover, things got worse when Swati included a foreigner on the committee.

At the last committee meeting, there was a heated debate between Zaidi and Umar.

Zaidi left the meeting halfway when Umar stopped him from speaking more about the dry dock issue.

The sources said the commission of inquiry, led by Swati, sent 29 questions to the Energy Ministry which pointed guns at the Energy Minister and the secretaries of the petroleum and electricity divisions.

The committee asked directly when the incumbent petroleum secretary and the petroleum SAPM took office.

He also asked when the oil division first officially received the June 30, 2021 deadline for drydocking.

He asked from whom and when the SAPM, petroleum secretary and additional petroleum secretary received information and what sequence of actions were taken.

He also raised the issue of the cabinet-approved Third Party Access Summary (TPA), asking why it had not been implemented so far.

What are the barriers and why is the private sector struggling to use government capacity in the existing terminal, he asked.

After receiving the questions, the secretaries of the petroleum and electricity divisions filed a complaint with the Minister of Energy and SAPM Gauhar. They refused to work in such an environment.

Later, SAPM and the Minister of Energy met with the Prime Minister and complained about Zaidi.

The sources said the prime minister ordered Zaidi not to interfere in the affairs of the energy minister.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Minister of Energy and SAPM to resolve the gas problem.

Gauhar had previously resigned following a break with former Energy Minister Omar Ayub and then SAPM Nadeem Babar.

In the questionnaire, the Board of Inquiry asked when was the first time that Engro Elengy Terminal Pakistan (EETP) notified the Ministry of Energy that it wanted to replace its Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU). .

He asked if the Department of Energy had ever formally requested to delay the dry docking and why the FSRU had not been dry docked in 2020.

She also asked when the Petroleum Division learned of the dry docking project at the end of June 2021.

The body of inquiry also challenged the decisions and provisions relating to the supply of gas, LNG and RFO to the electricity sector.

He asked: “Is the Sequoia considered a replacement or transition vessel and what are the protocols and procedures for commissioning a replacement vessel and if for some reason she does not return?” not and is not replaced by a vessel in dry dock Exquisite? How long was it taken to complete the required inspections and what would be the arrangements to check for any further breaks in the LNG supply chain, he asked.

Other questions related to the chain of correspondence from the terminals to the energy ministry and the provision to increase production of the local gas fields, Kunner Psaki and Qadir Pur were also asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2309999/umar-may-be-ousted-as-energy-bodys-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos