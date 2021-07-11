Boris Johnson sends message of support to Gareth Southgate ahead of final showdown with Italy

The PM sent his support for Gareth Southgate and the England squad ahead of their clash with Italy to the Euro final in London tonight.

In their biggest game in nearly six decades, the Three Lions will welcome Roberto Mancini’s side to Wembley with a kick-off at 8 p.m. and millions of England fans are expected.

Boris Johnson shared a public message of support with the team via a video on Twitter.

In the 13-second clip, the Prime Minister said: “Good luck to England tonight. It has been an amazing trip so far.

“But we all hope you can do better and take him home tonight.”

Mr Johnson is also said to have written a letter to Gareth Southgate and his team who faced megastar actor Tom Cruise yesterday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a video message of support with the England squad

The Prime Minister told Southgate and the players that they had “already made history” by reaching the final, writing: “You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know you can lift this too. trophy We don’t just hope or pray.

“We believe in you, Gareth, and your amazing team. “

The Queen and Prince William also praised the Three Lions, as thousands of England supporters urged the party to ‘bring him home’ on Twitter – some fans revealing they were so excited they hadn’t slept last night.

In a good luck video message posted to Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge praised Southgate manager, captain Harry Kane and ‘every member of the England squad on and off the pitch’ as ​​he put it: “I can’t really believe this is happening” and wished the team “the best of luck”.

England’s Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal in the semi-final

Gareth Southgate (pictured) will lead his squad in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup

He seemed to be crossing his fingers for a victory in England while at Wimbledon yesterday, where he and his wife Kate Middleton attended the grand slam to see Australia’s Ashleigh Barty win the tennis championship in an epic final in three sets against Karolina Pliskova.

The Duke said: “Gareth, Harry and everyone in the England squad on and off the pitch I just want to wish you the best of luck tonight.

“What a team performance it was, everyone on the team played their part. The whole team at the back office was also really essential.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the best of luck. You bring out the best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So take him home.

The final – which is expected to attract a record TV audience of 35 million people – is set to start at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. if it ends normally, but could end closer to 11 p.m. if there is overtime or shootouts. goal. .

Former England right-back Gary Neville, who along with Southgate experienced heartbreak in the semi-finals as a Euro 96 player, stressed that today was “not a day to be nervous” .

Discussing how the players would feel on Sunday morning about his own experiences with the national team, Neville told Sky Sports News: “If you think back to 1996 and the abuse Gareth suffered after missing that penalty. , (David) Beckham in 98 and then my brother (Phil Neville) in 2000, it was a very pressurized situation with England because you weren’t on a level and there was a different way of approaching it from a media point of view as well.

“These guys don’t have that cynicism, they don’t have that pain and dismay in them, so I suspect they must now be feeling on top of the world this morning, excited.

English fans in central London prepare for a day of celebration ahead of the Three Lions Euro 2020 final against Italy

“I know there are a lot of nervous fans all over the country, but it’s not a day to be nervous.

“I don’t feel nervous at all. It is a time and a day that this country has waited for so long. I think the moment of pressure was actually against Scotland or against Germany in the second round.

“We’ve got past those things with this team, so this team has proven that they can jump obstacles that none of them have done before in the past 55 years, and I suspect they will feel really comfortable. . “

England’s official Twitter account posted this morning: “A matchday like no other” – sparking a flurry of excited and anxious messages.

England captain Harry Kane has said his team hope to make the nation proud in their bid for Euro 2020 glory.

He told reporters at a press conference last night: “We want to take the trophy home” – adding: “We know how much this means to English fans across the country, so we are proud of represent them and hopefully we can make them proud again.

The Queen (left) congratulated England on reaching the Euro 2020 final and praised their “spirit, commitment and pride”, while Boris Johnson hailed the “band of brothers” (right)

The Queen paid tribute to the team’s “spirit, commitment and pride” in a good luck message ahead of tonight’s final, while her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, said that ‘it was “so exciting” to come to this.

Former England boss Terry Venables, who led the Three Lions to the last four Euros 25 years ago, wrote an open letter to Southgate in The Sun.

Venables said, “I’ll be with you in spirit on that sideline. I knew exactly how and what you felt as those amazing days that brought the country together in ’96 came back to me, feelings that can only be fully appreciated if you stand in this place.

“As you know, sport teaches us so many lessons about life and the saying ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ is so true.

“After watching all the games, I have to say that your team does you honor, as mine did to me, and I know that making such a connection is a luxury that many managers could never accomplish.

“Enjoy every moment of your day on Sunday knowing that our wonderful country is all behind you and your team is cheering you on, wishing you the success you all deserve.”