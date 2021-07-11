Politics
The Chinese president is frustrated with some of his officials. here’s why
President Xi Jinping, who has assiduously built the image of being the “essential” leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is frustrated by officials who have waited for his instructions before acting, according to a book recently published by the Chinese Communist Party. ruling party.
The book, published by the CCP’s Central Party Literary Press last month, for the first time publicized Xi’s angry remarks, offering a rare glimpse into his meetings that were otherwise shrouded in secrecy.
Xi, 68, expressed frustration at officials’ lack of initiative at an internal meeting in January and complained that too many of them were waiting for instructions from the summit before acting.
“Some only move when they receive written edicts issued by the leadership and they would not do anything without such instructions,” Xi said at a plenary meeting of the Central Discipline Review Committee – the main anti-disciplinary body. corruption of the Hong Kong-based CCP. Morning Post reported on Sunday.
“My written instructions are the last line of defense. If I didn’t hand out instructions, would these officials be doing work?” Said Xi, who became the most powerful Chinese leader after party founder Mao Zedong. .
He complained at the January meeting that some officials were good at pretending but did not follow their word.
Its outburst is contrary to its defense of the one-party system and China’s top-down approach to successful policy implementation vis-à-vis democratic countries.
The book, titled Xi Jinping’s Selected Remarks on Strict Global Party Governance (2021 version), also showed that Xi pushed back against criticism of his tight grip on the party.
He revealed that three years ago he told another CCDI meeting: “Some have said that the centralization (of power) by the party over the past five years has gone very well and that the next goal should be to promote democracy within the party.
“These weird comments are made by people who are either confused, have bad intentions or are themselves dirty,” he said.
Xi heads the three centers of power, the CCP, the military and the presidency, and unlike his predecessors, he has the prospect of a life term in power after the constitutional amendment removing the limit of two five-year terms for the president.
Since Xi took power in late 2012, he had launched a massive anti-corruption campaign in which more than 15 lakhs of party officials, including more than 50 senior generals from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), have been punished.
The crackdown also helped him quickly consolidate his power and sent shivers down the bureaucracy which, over the past two decades, has been credited with building the country’s massive infrastructure, managing billions of dollars, helping China. to become the second largest economy in the world after the United States.
Observers say that with Xi’s post-anti-graft crackdown, the bureaucracy has shown signs of slowing down, often requiring reprimands from leaders to push for the implementation of policies and projects.
Written orders had become an increasingly important part of management’s top-down oversight in recent years and suggested it had made officials more risk averse, analysts said.
“Instructions from individual party leaders are more binding than party policies or rules because they deal with issues specific to designated offices or officials,” said Ling Li, a professor specializing in Chinese politics and law at the University. from Vienna.
This practice was reinforced by a party directive passed in 2019, which spelled out under what circumstances executives should seek instructions from their superiors when making decisions, she told the Post.
“It also stipulates that those who have received personal instructions from Xi Jinping are required to report on the progress of their work in implementing these instructions,” she said.
Xi’s reliance on written instructions to govern and his tight grip on bureaucracy has led Chinese officials to become less risk-averse, said Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago.
“Xi and his colleagues give a lot of written instructions and it is only natural that people expect them. With the fight against corruption and political indoctrination, Xi succeeded in bringing the whole party under (his) control, but it also made everyone very careful. too, said Yang.
Media and state officials are often keen to highlight Xi’s personal involvement in key policies, such as the decision to build man-made islands in the contested South China Sea and China’s response to the Covid pandemic. -19.
In the past three years, almost every major political read, including the introduction of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong or the Xinjiang meetings, has referred to Xi.
The centralization of power under Xi led local officials to take action without doing anything risky, said Kyle Jaros, China’s subnational development expert at the University of Notre Dame in the United States.
“For local elected officials, the best way to remain politically limited [is] to gain express higher-level approval and therefore political cover for major new programs or political decisions, he added.
