Donald Trump applauded at UFC 264 on the Las Vegas Strip





Former President Donald Trump was applauded as he appeared in UFC 264 fights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, media reported.

Trump walked through the fight tunnel for the last three fights and received a brief, loud explosion of cheers, chants and a few boos from the crowded arena. He was seated next to casino owner and friend Phil Ruffin.

Crowds chant USA as former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SArqg6vv4N

– The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

“The crowd was standing as he was escorted to his seat near the octagon, near where New England Patriots fan and owner Robert Kraft is seated,” the USA Today report said. “Light hoots were sprinkled all over the place. However, they were drowned when several “USA” chants erupted. “

In the main event, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor broke his left ankle in the dying seconds of the first round.

The fight was stopped after the first round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts has never recovered after falling to the canvas following a last-minute blow from Poirier (28-6), who will secure the next UFC lightweight title.

UFC President Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near his ankle. McGregor will be operated on Sunday morning.

Poirier said he believed McGregor’s leg broke when he checked out one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight. McGregor disagreed, saying there was “not a single check.”

“You never want to win that way, but what happened was the result of a failure on a kick,” said Poirier. “I’m more than sure. He got what he had of his own. Karma is a mirror.

The T-Mobile Arena was packed with a sold-out UFC crowd for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and White said the gate’s revenue was around $ 16.5 million, se ranking among the highest in UFC history. The celebrity crowd included Dave Chappelle, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Steve-O of Jackass, Baker Mayfield and NFL owners Kraft and Mark Davis.

Contact Marvin Clemons at [email protected] Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

