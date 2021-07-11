The Taliban are already behaving as if they are ruling Afghanistan





The Taliban appear to be making inroads every day on the number of countries that will soon treat them as a parallel government in Afghanistan.

It is not known how quickly this will happen, but the Taliban’s ability to gain international influence, especially through Qatar and other countries, illustrates how far it has come. A recent visit to Moscow by Taliban officials and their assurances to China illustrate the direction they think they are heading.

In the Wall Street Journal, the Taliban were also cited as seeking to “reassure Beijing, despite past support for Uyghur militants.” This explanation has now been echoed by others, and it sounds a lot like the reaction of Pakistani leader Imran Khan when asked about China’s politics.

Essentially, those like Khan speak harshly on the world stage about “Islamophobia”, but most of the time they use this question when looking at Western countries and when dealing with other governments that Pakistan wants to deal with. work, like China or Russia, but there is no meddling in internal affairs and the Taliban now seem to accept it.

What the Taliban are arguing is that it was not the erstwhile Taliban who emerged in the 1990s to take control of Afghanistan, spread terror, welcome terror, commit cultural genocide, and allow to Afghanistan to be a dumping ground for jihadists from all over the world. This Taliban, like its supporters and likely friends in Pakistan, Qatar, Malaysia and Turkey, will be more “responsible”, in the sense that it will seek to rule Afghanistan as an extremist Islamist state, but it will not spread terror everywhere.

Essentially, this devil’s deal is one that Western states are often willing to accept. As long as terror does not threaten the West, the Taliban can be tolerated.

The Taliban have said in Moscow that they already control much of Afghanistan, including border crossings. Their message to Moscow is that they do not threaten other Central Asian states.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kremlin envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met with the Taliban delegation to express concern at the escalation and tension in northern Afghanistan,” he said. reported the Associated Press. The ministry said Kabulov had urged the Taliban “to prevent them from spreading beyond the country’s borders.”

Why is this important? The Taliban show how militant and extremist groups can take over countries and be recognized and treated as normal states. This could bode well for the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and even Turkish-backed extremists in Idlib. It is known that under the last US administration, there were US officials who wanted to treat Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, who was once Al Qaeda in Syria, as a group that could receive US outreach or support through Ankara. This means that some American officials thought the United States could work with the successors of Al Qaeda.

Unsurprisingly, American partners like those in Ankara, Doha or Pakistan may think the same of the Taliban. In short, after two decades the groups responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks have become almost mainstream and the Taliban may soon be on trial for many countries around the world and groups such as HTS may meet with NATO member Ankara. .

Iran’s support for Hezbollah and the Houthis and joint Iran-Turkey support for Hamas may not seem so strange in a world where groups like the Taliban, who are similar to Hamas, roam the world.

Hamas has also made incursions from Qatar into Turkey and places like Malaysia. This does not bode well for countries that prefer moderation and coexistence. The question is whether the Taliban’s account of not disturbing neighbors is really true. Pakistan, Russia and others may be betting that this is the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/the-taliban-are-already-behaving-as-if-they-run-afghanistan-673486

