Bilawal leaves for a week’s visit to the United States





KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left for the United States on Saturday for a week-long visit.

Sources told media that the 32-year-old will hold key meetings in Washington, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is already in the United States. The young Bhutto will attend a conference and also hold important meetings during the week-long visit, a party spokesperson told a private news channel.

Meanwhile, during the absence, Bilawal’s sister, Aseefa Bhutto, will lead the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in a press conference outside Parliament, the PPP leader said he had no plans to meet with US President Joe Biden during his visit.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, reacting to news of Bilawal’s overseas trip, said the PPP chairman could visit the United States as many times as he wanted, but that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his 5-year term no matter what.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also commented on the matter. It makes no difference to Prime Minister Imran Khan, even if the PPP chairman visits the United States two or even three times, adding that Khan will complete his five-year term, Rashid told media.

He also lambasted the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the alliance was “over.”

The Prime Minister’s assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill also accused the PPP of trying to seek a backdoor deal with the United States during this visit. The PPP chairman will not benefit from his trip, Gill said.

Meanwhile, PPP leaders criticized government officials, alleging that the “puppet leaders” were afraid of Bilawal’s visit to the United States and therefore created unnecessary rumors.

