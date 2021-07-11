Phenomenal, well done: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Harleen Deol’s sensational capture from England





New Delhi: The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed the sensational capture of Indian Women Harleen Deol, which she won in the first T20I against England Women at County Ground, Northampton. Deol’s superman capture has gone viral on social media platforms after successfully pulling off a border rope stun. The cricket world has been shocked by Deol’s efforts against England women and former players like Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina have praised the player for her catch. Now the video has been seen by none other than Narendra Modi and the PM took to his Instagram story to praise the cricketer. On Saturday, PM Modi shared the screenshot of the post as his Insta story with a caption, “Phenomenal! Well done @ deol.harleen304. ” Meanwhile, Harleen Deol timed her jump to perfection on the long-distance limit rope, caught the ball and as the momentum took her over the limit, she got rid of the ball just in time and then went on. returned to the playing area to complete the superb take. On the other hand, the Indian government also took advantage of its Instagram account to salute the efforts of Harleen Deol. The caption read: “While sharing the video on social media, the Indian government wrote: ‘YOU ABSOLUTELY CAN’T MISS THIS! Harleen Deol of India made one of the most amazing catches in women’s cricket history to sideline England’s Amy Jones in the 1st T20I at Northampton. Bow down! ” Here’s the video in case you missed it: Meanwhile, England Women won the first T20I by 18 points (DLS method) and Harleen Deol failed to start with the bat as she scored 17 points. off 24 balls The second T20I will be played today at County Ground, Hove.

