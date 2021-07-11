Key takeaways from the Trump Organization indictment





On July 1, Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicted Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Allen Howard Weisselberg Poll: 51% of voters say Trump Org CFO charge is “politically motivated” Painful losers: Trump and Netanyahu have a lot in common Weisselberg spotted dating back to working at Trump Tower MORE with multiple counts of tax evasion, robbery, conspiracy and falsification of business records. The indictment alleged that since 2005, Weisselberg (who was making $ 940,000 a year in salary and bonuses) had failed to report $ 1.7 million in unofficial employee benefits to the Internal Revenue Service, including $ 1.17 million in rent for an apartment in Manhattan; $ 360,000 in tuition at a private school for his grandchildren (with checks allegedly signed by Donald Trump Donald Trump’s Events Center California abandons plans to host Gaetz, Greene’s “America First” tour Murkowski: Trump has “threatened to do a lot” to those who resist him Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski’s main challenger MORE himself); $ 200,000 for the lease of a Mercedes Benz; a flat screen TV, carpet installation, and furniture for her Florida home. To evade New York City taxes, the indictment alleges that Mr. Weisselberg also falsely claimed that his primary residence was outside Manhattan.

Prosecutors estimate that Weisselberg evaded $ 556.00 in federal taxes, $ 106,000 in state taxes and $ 238,000 in New York City taxes.

According to the indictment, the Trump Organization recorded the benefits in internal spreadsheets, but did not include disbursements to Weisselberg in its annual IRS returns or pay payroll taxes on those. last. Investigators from the offices of District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James continue to investigate whether the Trump Organization has also fraudulently manipulated property values ​​to obtain better bank loans and reduce its tax obligations.

Donald Trump, who in 2017 bragged about knowing the details of taxation better than anyone, better than the biggest CPA, is now singing a different tune. They are going after good workers for not paying taxes on a company car, he said at a rally in Sarasota, Fla. On July 3. You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far away from where your home is. You did not pay taxes or education for your grandchildren. I do not even know. Should you? Does anyone know the answer to this stuff?

These developments seem to shed light on what many former Trump University students already know: The Trump Organization appears to be a corrupt business. But there’s one more important point to remember: there is no better place than Trumps America to be a white collar criminal. To preserve our prosperity and any chance of achieving equal justice under the law for all Americans, it is urgent that we stop subsidizing the rich and tell everyone else to fend for themselves.

Following substantial cuts to the IRS’s law enforcement division by a Republican-controlled Congress, federal white-collar prosecutions reached an all-time high in January 2020 (with data dating back 35 years ). One in six dollars owed in federal taxes is currently unpaid, or about three-quarters of the annual federal budget before the pandemic, according to a study by the Brookings Institution.

Millionaires are 80% less likely to be audited than they were a decade ago. Since the tax returns of poor people are relatively easy to analyze electronically, they are now as likely to be verified as people with incomes in the richest 1%. And criminal referrals by the IRS are down 25% from 2010.

In 2019, according to one estimate, uncollected revenue was $ 554 billion. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig recently indicated that the shortfall could reach $ 1,000 billion. To close the gap, the Biden administration proposed adding 87,000 employees to the IRS, responsible for enforcing existing laws and conducting audits of high net worth individuals and large corporations. The administration predicts that the initiative, which will be implemented over a ten-year period and also includes more stringent reporting requirements for financial institutions, will add $ 300 billion to the US Treasury.

If passed, the Biden plan could send a signal to wealthy Americans that they must pay their fair share. And, who knows, a conviction of Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization (on these charges or on subsequent charges) might convince some working-class and middle-class voters (whose lifetime incomes will never reach $ 1). , $ 7 million) that when Donald Trump hailed them as the backbone and heartbeat of our country and promised that in a rigged system I will face your enemies, the queens carnival barker was selling them a merchandise bill and laughed up at the bank.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of “Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century”.

