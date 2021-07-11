Crying Bosnians bury newly identified victims of Srebrenica genocide

Twenty-six years after being brutally murdered, 16 men, two teenagers and a woman lie at the Potocari memorial in Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 other victims of the genocide already reburied there.

A boy reacts as mourners prepare for the funeral of the newly identified victims at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery near Srebrenica, Bosnia on July 11, 2021. (AP)



Thousands of people in Bosnia gathered to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica massacres, the only recognized genocide in Europe since World War II, and to bury 19 newly identified victims.

The mass execution of more than 8,300 Bosnian Muslims, most of them men and boys, was commemorated on Sunday in a series of events, followed by the reburial of the victims whose remains were found in mass graves and recently identified by DNA analysis.

Twenty-six years after being brutally murdered, 16 men, two teenagers and a woman were buried at the Potocari memorial in Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 other genocide victims already reburied there.

READ MORE: Bosnians celebrate 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

Today marks the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica massacre. Srebrenica is not only a stark reminder of humanity’s capacity for depravity, but also shows how populism – backed by disinformation – can fuel divisions and ultimately lead to genocide.https://t.co/HHktPfE3ua pic.twitter.com/1STHZev91f – Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) July 11, 2021

Rizvanovic lost 20 relatives in massacre

“As soon as I got up and had a coffee, I came to visit the graves of my husband and his brother, to say a prayer,” said Kadefa Rizvanovic, who lost 20 men from her family in the massacre and still has not found the remains of all.

“My paternal and maternal uncles are also buried here. I said a prayer for them and for all the victims of Srebrenica,” she added.

Rahima Halimovic came to Srebrenica to bury her nephew, Esnaf, who was 22 when he was killed in the massacre. His brother and uncle were also killed.

“It’s difficult, it’s very difficult,” she said, crying, kneeling next to her nephew’s coffin.

“When Srebrenica fell, he (her nephew) tried to flee through the forest with his brother and my husband. They never came back.

Azmir Osmanovic, who was only 16 when he was killed, was the youngest victim to be buried this year.

Husein Kurbasic, the oldest, was 63 years old.

Other victims who were buried included: Vejsil Hamzabegovic, Muhidin Mehmedovic, Ramiz Selimovic, Esnaf Halilovic, Muamer Mujic, Mehmed Beganovic, Hajro Aljic, Jusuf Aljic, Zajim Hasanovic, Asim Nukazic, Nezush Dautovic, Ibrahim Avdufic, Jusuf Halufizuf Zilha Délic.

After the funeral, the number of burials at the cemetery rose to 6,671.

READ MORE: UN tribunal sentences former Milosevic collaborators for war crimes in Balkan conflict



Always looking for victims

“I will only bury my brother’s skull but even it is not whole,” Osmanovic’s brother Azir told reporters.

Osmanovic’s rowing was found in 2018 and identified a few months ago.

“I decided to bury him this year so that at least I have a place to pray for him. I don’t think we can find anything else after all these years,” Azir said.

Most of the victims of the genocide were shot in groups of hundreds at various sites in the Srebrenica region.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to find new mass graves,” said spokeswoman for the memorial center, Almasa Salihovic.

“We are still looking for over a thousand victims.”

Dodik criticized for “horrible” comments

On the eve of the anniversary of this year’s massacre, Serbian member of the Bosnian co-chair Milorad Dodik reiterated his view that “there was no genocide”.

“There is information that the coffins (with the remains of the victims) are empty, that there are no remains in them, they just put a name”, he said, quoted by the Bosnian Serb TV RTRS.

The director of the Bosnian Institute for Missing Persons, Amor Masovic, called Dodik’s comments “horrific”.

“At the memorial center, there are victims whose only one bone was found and buried.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and bloc’s enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi have urged political leaders in the Balkans to face the past.

“There is no place in Europe for genocide denial, revisionism and the glorification of war criminals,” they said on Saturday in a joint statement.

Earlier this week, the Bosnian government did not proclaim July 11 a national day of mourning because ethnic Serb ministers opposed it.

mass graves in Bosnia

Newly identified victims are given a dignified burial each year on July 11, the anniversary of the day the murder began in 1995.

Most of the victims of the massacre were tracked down and summarily executed as they tried to flee into the nearby forest after Srebrenica was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces at the end of the 1992-95 fratricidal war in Bosnia.

The Srebrenica massacres were the bloody crescendo of war between the country’s three main ethnic factions – Serbs, Croats and Bosnians – after the break-up of Yugoslavia.

More than 100,000 people were killed in the conflict before a peace deal was negotiated in 1995.

READ MORE: The four stages of denial of the Bosnian genocide

Genocide in the UN “safe zone”

The UN Security Council declared Srebrenica a “safe zone” in the spring of 1993.

But Serbian troops, led by General Ratko Mladic, invaded the UN area.

Mladic was later sentenced to life imprisonment for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Dutch troops failed to act while Serbian forces occupied the area, killing 2,000 men and boys on July 11 alone.

Some 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops tracked down and killed 6,000 in the forests.

The bodies of the victims were found in 570 different areas of the country. They were thrown into mass graves and then exhumed by UN investigators and used as evidence in the war crimes trials of Serbian leaders.

READ MORE: The overlooked dangers of the far-right network in the Balkans

Turkey will stay with the Bosnians

In a video message at the memorial ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will continue to stand alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnians.

Turkey will never let the genocide be forgotten, which is “a black mark in the history of Europe and of humanity”, he declared.

“The wounds that Srebrenica opened in our hearts are still bleeding although 26 years have passed,” Erdogan said.

Britain said on Sunday it remembers the victims of the genocide.

“Today we stop to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the Srebrenica genocide,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“The UK continues to play a vital role in ending impunity for these horrific crimes, as we have shown by agreeing to provide the prison cell so that Radovan Karadzic can serve his life sentence for genocide .

Raab also urged political leaders in the region to “reject hate speech, condemn any glorification of perpetrators of genocide and war crimes, and respect the verdicts of international and national courts.”

READ MORE: Turkish and Balkan TV series: bridging the gap

Source: TRTWorld and agencies