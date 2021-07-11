National positivity ratio jumps to 3.79%





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE:

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio rose to 3.79% a few days after the government allayed concerns that the Delta variant has started to spread around the country.

The government of Punjab will observe a week for the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP) and vaccination until July 18 following Eidul Azha following the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by provincial health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and the chief secretary here on Saturday. The Interior Ministry has set up a provincial control room for surveillance. The meeting instructed the administration and police to form teams to verify the violation of SOPs in markets, parks, restaurants, wedding halls and other public places.

Dr Yasmeen said the purpose of the week’s observation was to contain the spread of the virus on Eid day. The minister stressed that precautionary measures as well as vaccination were essential to ward off the coronavirus disease. Dr Yasmeen urged people to make a habit of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

At the meeting, the chief secretary, while expressing his dissatisfaction with the poor vaccination in some districts, said the coronavirus vaccination campaign was a national cause and neglect in this regard would not be at all tolerated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Department Secretary Sarah Aslam said in a statement that the provincial government has decided to establish a control room to monitor the implementation of SOPs in restaurants, wards. wedding, cinemas and hotels.

Sarah said in the statement that new SOPs were being introduced given the recent increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. The new guidelines were adopted in accordance with NCOC guidelines released a day ago, she added. “Those who violate the SOPs will face action,” she warned.

Under the new guidelines, Sarah said no restaurants would be allowed to operate a dining room after 11:59 p.m., while only 50 percent occupancy would be allowed at all restaurants. Likewise, no more than 200 guests would be allowed in the wedding halls.

The NCOC had confirmed the presence of different variants of the coronavirus in Pakistan, including the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the nation this week that the Indian variant would fuel a fourth wave of the contagious disease.

Also on Friday, the NCOC announced a series of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including compulsory vaccination from August 1 for anyone intending to travel by air and strict measures for violations of SOPs.

The NCOC, which oversees the government’s unified strategy to stem the spread of the pandemic, has also speeded up the vaccination process. To this end, the government obtains doses of the vaccine from various sources, including the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most of the vaccine shipments this month came from the country’s trusted ally, China, which has already delivered millions of doses of Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac vaccines. In addition, the country also received three batches of Pfizer, AstraZenaca and Moderna vaccines.

The first batch received by Pakistan via COVAX included the AstraZeneca vaccine. Later, the second batch, consisting of 106,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, reached the country. Recently, 2.5 million Moderna vaccines arrived in the country, donated by the United States as part of the COVAX facility.

According to health officials, the government expects another 1.236 million doses of AstraZenaca vaccine next week. So far, health ministry officials said a total of 29 million doses of different vaccines have been delivered to Pakistan.

The NCOC said in its daily disease update on Saturday that in the past 24 hours, active Covid-19 cases have risen to 36,454, including 2,049 critically ill patients.

The NCOC said an additional 1,828 people have tested positive for the virus and 912 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. During this period, he added, 78 infected people were admitted to various hospitals dedicated to Covid in critical condition.

The bulletin said 35 patients, including 33 in hospitals, including 19 on ventilators, died in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll from the infectious disease to 22,555. that most of the deaths, 17, occurred in Sindh, followed by 10 in Punjab.

The number of national cases of the disease since its onset in February 2020 has risen to 971,304, of which 912,295 are fully recovering. A total of 15,008,355 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, the NCOC added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2309998/national-positivity-ratio-jumps-to-379 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos