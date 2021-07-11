Trump is still waging a war on truth and it’s still bad for democracy





Supporters of former President Trump attend a rally on June 26 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Last month, as thousands of loyal supporters of former President Trump waited for him at a rally in Ohio, a chant rose from the crowd.

Trump won! they roared. Trump won!

The former president agreed. “We have won the elections twice, he said, and we may have to win them a third time.

Eight months after losing convincingly to President Biden, Trump and his supporters studiously maintain an alternate reality and are remarkably successful in keeping the fiction alive.

Almost two-thirds of GOP voters told pollsters in a recent poll that they still believe the election was stolen, a number that hasn’t changed much since November.

This is not a harmless exercise in political buffoonery; it accentuates the polarization of American politics and weakens democracy.

The accusation that the election was stolen doesn’t just flatter Trump; it is also an attempt to delegitimize Biden.

This makes it politically dangerous for Republicans in Congress to collaborate with the administration, why would someone loyal to Trump negotiate with a usurper?

The lie persists even though Republican officials have conducted investigations that debunk it.

Last month, a GOP investigation in Michigan found that the Trump camps accused of voting irregularities were nothing more than blatherskite.

Former Atty. General William Barr, a person appointed by Trump, gave ABC News his pithy judgment on the president’s accusations: Everything was bullshit.

But many GOP loyalists seem virtually immune to the evidence.

The fantasy did not stay alive on its own; Trump has spent much of his time since leaving office fueling his demands and warning Republican politicians that he will torpedo their careers if they don’t back him.

If they don’t, I have no doubt that they will be elected and quickly removed from office, he said in a written statement last month.

GOP politicians, fearing Trump’s wrath, tiptoe around the fantasy or join in its promotion.

Arizona lawmakers have been checking election results for more than two months; Last week, a GOP leader called for a recount after the ongoing audit was completed. Lawmakers in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, yielding to pressure from Trump, said they were also seeking audits or recounts. The Washington Post reported last week that hundreds of Republican candidates are campaigning promising to loyally pursue Trump’s demands.

It’s no mystery why Trump wants to keep his baseless narrative alive. Fiction transforms him from a loser, if not a winner, at least a victim.

He maintains his presumption of contention for the presidential nomination of his party in 2024 if he decides to run for her and gives her a cause around which he can raise funds.

The consequences go far beyond Trump’s political future. As Jonathan Rauch of the Brookings Institution writes in his landmark new book, “The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth”: When compromise fails, ungovernability sets in.

Rauch argues that one of the roots of our current political crisis is epistemic warfare, a battle over whether objective truth exists or whether politicians should be free, as a Trump aide argued, to invent alternative facts. .

Epistemic warfare is now the modus operandi of the Republican Party, Rauch told me last week. It has become a substitute for ideology or politics.

He said he considered Trump to be the biggest innovator in disinformation since the 1930s. (And yes, he has meant Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin since.)

Rauch’s title, The Constitution of Knowledge, refers to his argument that Americans with different beliefs must agree on the basic tenets of truth, just as politicians with different views adhere to the same. Constitution.

People do not need and cannot all agree that the same things are true, but a critical mass must support standards such as freedom of speech, intellectual pluralism, commitment to learning and respect. of reality and veracity, he writes.

Is there a way out of this crisis?

There are, Rauch argues, but it will take time and effort of many people.

Media organizations have stopped recklessly spreading Trump’s most egregious lies, as some did during his first presidential campaign in 2016. Now they must reinvest in factual journalism and more important fact-checking and better quality.

Social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are still struggling to come up with workable rules to tackle disinformation, but at least they’ve mostly recognized that spreading lies is a bug, not a feature.

And individual citizens must join the battle by researching better sources of information than their Facebook feeds and rewarding politicians who stand up for the truth.

It’s going to take the whole company, Rauch said. It’s intimidating, but history offers cause for hope, he added, recalling the 1930s. The reality-based community has withstood much worse.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

