Risks observed for children orphaned by the virus in India

PATTAPUR, India – More than 3,000 Indian children have been orphaned during the pandemic, state governments say. They are a heartbreaking testimony to the devastation suffered by families as the coronavirus wiped out hundreds of thousands of lives across the country.

Even with all that has been lost, the plight of the orphans has clouded public consciousness, a recognition of the profound challenges facing a country already full of vulnerable children.

Indian states have announced compensation of around $ 7-68 per month for each orphan, along with pledges of free food and education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged in a tweet to “ensure a life of dignity and opportunity” for these children.

But advocates fear that when attention inevitably wears off, orphans remain vulnerable to being overlooked and exploited.

Already, children, traumatized in some cases by the loss of their entire family, have struggled to obtain death certificates to qualify for government benefits. Some will also find it difficult to return to school.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In the longer term, the many orphans from poor families in remote areas face the risk of human trafficking and child marriage. Child trafficking is rampant in India, where they are enslaved for labor or sex, and the country has the highest number of child brides in the world, according to UNICEF.

Adoption is not an option for many orphans, given cultural taboos against the practice. Older children often cannot be matched with adoptive families.

“The government is trying to save its face as catastrophic tragedy has ravaged India,” said Medha Pande, a law student at the University of Delhi who has written on the socio-legal issues arising from the pandemic.

“They went out unprepared,” she added. “They are just creating a subgroup of a larger group of vulnerable children, saying they can easily take care of them.”

One recent morning, officials from the village of Pattapur, Odisha state, arrived at the home of G. Sonali Reddy, where the 14-year-old is a babysitter after her mother Sabita died of covid- 19.

The officials were to pay an “orphan’s pension” to the children, enough money for the summer. Bank accounts were opened in their names and officials deposited large sacks of rice.

Sonali listened intently as they compiled a list of instructions for using his bank account. Her siblings – Jagabalia, 8, and Bhabana, 5 – watched listlessly, hugging their sister’s blue dress.

Even before his mother’s death, the family had a meager existence. Newly widowed, Sabita Reddy opened a small snack bar in the front room of their house. She spent what little money she had to provide extracurricular education for her older child.

With his father gone, Sonali was particularly close to his mother.

“My siblings are begging me, ‘We want to go to mom’s house,'” Sonali said, playing with her thumbs. “When our father passed away, we thought, ‘At least mom is here. Now the virus has taken her too. “

In the dusty plains of northern India, 18-year-old Shawez Saifi finds himself sniffing tears in the dark of the night, when his sister wakes up with a start, screaming for their mother.

Their parents, Shamshad and Shabnam Saifi, fell ill in April and Shawez Saifi took them to a doctor, who recommended a coronavirus test. But with little money to go around the decrease in work father and son were doing on construction sites, Shabnam Saifi suggested they return home to Murad Nagar to recuperate.

Children slept on the veranda outside their one-room cabin while parents locked themselves inside. After their condition rapidly deteriorated, they moved to a relative’s house. A few days later, Shabnam Saifi was dead. Her husband died a few days later.

When Shawez Saifi, who had dropped out of school to work with his father, returned home without his parents, the landlord locked them out, saying he would not give them the key until the rent had been paid. Her uncle borrowed money to cover part of the debt so that Shawez Saifi and his siblings could get their possessions back.

Shawez Saifi’s younger sister Kahkashan, 9, was hit the hardest. Almost every day, she picks up the phone and calls her mom, talking to her like she’s on the other end of the phone.

“Mom, when are you coming? I miss you,” she said on calls.

“My only dream is to educate my siblings,” said Shawez Saifi.

“My mother would call me when I was going out for work and ask me, ‘My son, it’s getting late. When are you coming home? ‘ Now no one will call me anymore, ”he said.