Investments in stressed cold rooms





KARACHI:

The government should encourage businessmen to invest in cold stores, as it is an essential part of the supply chain for the export of fruits and vegetables as well as for local markets.

Pakistan can make billions of dollars a year by exporting fresh fruits and vegetables using Controlled Atmosphere Storage (CAS) technology designed to slow the respiratory system of fruits.

“It is indeed a reality that there is a shortage of the last cold stores in the country,” wrote the managing partner of NED-PAK Technical Packaging and Instruments Azizur Rahman Shaikh in a letter to the Federal Minister of National Food Safety. and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

Some mechanism must be provided by the government, as to how cold stores must operate in order to extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, the government should design a package for operators and owners against the investment they are making. Pakistan Businesses Forum Vice President Ahmad Jawad said policymakers should pay attention to establishing such storage facilities in Balochistan, southern Punjab and other areas where fresh fruit is produced in abundance.

“It is high time that the government announced certain incentives, that is, owners or operators should only get land leased in special economic zones (SEZs) on a 15-year basis,” he said. he declared.

Shaikh wrote: “Although it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to build 900 cold rooms, the additional secretary who oversaw the relevant department was uncertain whether the government had such plans. “

Read: Experts call for the establishment of cold rooms

The letter further added that cold stores operating under the program with the government should be granted a 10-year tax amnesty through SRO, while removing bottlenecks and identifying the most critical manufacturing contents.

“We must not forget the importance of freezing livestock. Fish farming and traders in Swat and northern regions have big problems with cold storage facilities, ”he added.

“At a certain stage, the fish have reached their optimum size and are considered a waste of food on a daily basis,” Shaikh said. “Keeping fish alive every day means depreciating the cost of fish or in other words a loss for fish farmers. “However, they are forced to do so despite this loss as there are no cold rooms available in these areas.”

Emphasizing the importance of cold stores, Jawad said that these are necessary not only to reduce food losses, which are important in Pakistan, but also to help farmers get better incentives and better incomes, increase the credit to agricultural economies and help the country’s rural sector to become competitive. .

“If the government succeeds in taking such measures, the country’s horticultural exports could increase tenfold, which would be a great addition to the public purse,” he said.

On the other hand, the Chinese are also expected to play a major role in controlled atmosphere storage, both in terms of financing and construction in Pakistan.

The Chinese government is expected to release an initial grant of $ 22 million for the program, Jawad added.

The controlled atmosphere storage facilities will be built in collaboration with a specialized company Beijing Fruitong Sciences and Technology Co, which will supply the machinery and installation.

Chinese experts are also expected to train Pakistani scientists and engineers to operate and maintain the technology.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 11, 2021.

