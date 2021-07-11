Politics
Jokowi: government cannot overcome pandemic on its own
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to elements of the nation who have built movements of social and economic volunteers who have helped the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to JokowiThe government cannot work alone in the face of Covid-19. All parties must collaborate, work together and help each other to overcome the pandemic.
“The spread of the virus continues, the government cannot work alone, cannot solve this problem alone, all parties must collaborate, work together to help each other, work together to overcome this very heavy ordeal,” Jokowi said during a common prayer. event organized online, Sunday (11/7).
“We would like to express our gratitude to all elements of the nation who have been faithful in building optimism and a spirit of unity in various social and economic volunteer movements to ease the burden on the community,” he said. he continued.
Jokowi also appreciated the religious community organizations (ormas) which shared the same spirit with the government in maintaining the populations’ compliance with the implementation of health protocols.
“I am very grateful that the views of religious organizations are aligned with the interests of maintaining people’s compliance in the implementation of health protocols. The government’s hard work to overcome the Covid-19 epidemic is impossible without the support, awareness and participation of the community, “Jokowi says.
In addition, Jokowi said that in order to cope with a difficult situation, not only physical exertion is required. It is also necessary to make an interior effort, that is to say by praying for the help of God.
“Faced with this difficult situation, in addition to the efforts with various physical efforts, we must also make inner efforts, pray for the help of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala so that our burden will be lightened, so that the people of the nation and country and the world will be free from pandemics, ”he said. .
Jokowi asks to do activities at home
At the same time, Jokowi called on all parties to convince families and the surrounding community to cut back on outdoor activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, as everyone knows, the cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia are on the rise.
“Currently, we Indonesians and the people of the world are still struggling to free ourselves from the Covid-19 pandemic. The spread of the virus continues,” Jokowi said.
“Rest assured, convince your family and the nearest environment to stay home,” he continued.
Reporter: Lizsa Egeham
Source: Liputan6.com (mdk / lia)
