Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses determination to ‘leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations’





A view of the land in Matta, Swat, which is no longer barren, as shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter, July 11, 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses his determination to “leave Pakistan clean and green to future generations ”. video from Matta in Swat, showing how the region’s arid hills are turning green. “Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,” the Prime Minister said.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed his determination to “leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations” of the country.

The Prime Minister, on his Twitter account, posted a video clip of Matta, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that the region’s barren hills are turning green due to the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in the province.

Matta in Swat – Arid hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah, we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations, ”he wrote.

The PTI-led government-sponsored Billion Tree Tsunami project involves adding trees through both planting and natural regeneration. It was launched in 2018 and aims to plant 10 billion trees in five years.

Years of logging have reduced Pakistan’s forests to less than 2% of its area, one of the lowest levels in the region, according to a 2015 report from the United Nations. food and agriculture.

About 40% of the country’s remaining forests are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the tree-planting effort was reported in February 2018 to exceed its target of one billion trees, with 1.12 billion d ‘trees planted.

In August last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the greatest charitable act a person can do now, as the whole world is ravaged by the effects of climate change, is to plant a tree.

His remarks came at a ceremony following the government’s largest tree-planting campaign, which aimed to plant 3.5 million saplings across the country in one day.

The prime minister said Pakistan was among the ten countries most affected by climate change.

“It is our collective responsibility to do our best to make Pakistan a green country for the future of our children. These 3.5 million trees are just the start; it will be a constant effort ”, declared the Prime Minister.

“These little children that I see standing here today, we have to do it for their future,” he urged everyone.

“When a country decides to right the wrongs done on God’s Green Earth, the greatest act of charity you can do is to plant a tree,” he said.

