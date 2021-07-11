CNN spoke with a Trump supporter at CPAC who knows Biden won





As the Texas battle for voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election was still in the open on Saturday a few hours north at the large rally of conservative activists where Trump will be greeted as the star attraction on Sunday.

Republicans face a series of very competitive midterm elections in 2022 and are still trying to shape an agenda that will break through with voters. But the conversation at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend reaffirmed once again that key Republican Party activists have no intention of moving on from Trump or the bogus claims he has trumpeted that the 2020 election was fraudulent, although there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last year’s contest.

Normally, CPAC events serve as the audition arena for the next slate of future Republican presidential candidates. But there was barely a hint of it here this weekend, as Trump’s flirtation with another presidential bid in 2024 effectively froze the ground – his Sunday speech serving as the main draw for attendees.

Blue flags adorning a truck in the parking lot carried the slogan “Trump Won”. Exhibition booths were overflowing with Trump hats, flags and other “45” swag. A 2024 t-shirt featured Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but standing only next to Trump as a potential vice president. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who will speak Sunday before Trump, mentioned the former president in the first two minutes of her last speech at CPAC and has allied so closely with him that GOP voters often say that ‘they would like to see her as his No.2 in place of Mike Pence in 2024.

At a rally titled “America UnCanceled,” Donald Trump Jr. warmed the crowd Friday night with quick condemnations of the culture of cancellation and digs at Hunter Biden. But his biggest line of applause wasn’t even his own. During his speech, a participant bellowed “Trump won!” eliciting a standing ovation and triggering a series of “Trump” chants.

In a noon Saturday panel that was meant to be a ‘hard-love’ assessment of the Republican Party, GOP donor Bubba Saulsbury admitted it had been difficult to distract from donors and voters. on future competitions because they are always “livid”. on the 2020 result.

“I know we have to talk about moving forward, but we have to be honest with ourselves about where we have been and what has happened,” Saulsbury said, adding that every donor who ‘he met “believes there has been some level of election fraud.”

“Talking to all donors, they are concerned about donating to anything other than electoral integrity right now because their thoughts are, ‘Why am I going to spend my money if it won’t be a free and fair election? ”Saulsbury said.

Another Saturday headliner, GOP Representative Jody Hice, who challenges outgoing Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – the Georgia state official who infuriated Trump by overseeing three polls confirming victory by Joe Biden in Georgia – led a panel on Covid-19 on the topic of election security. When asked how Hice would make sure Americans get the correct information about the Delta variant this fall, he came back in 2020.

“I firmly believe this is the fight of our life politically,” Hice told the crowd to applause. “If we lose electoral integrity, we lose everything. So that’s my goal right now.” He declined to provide further comment to CNN.

Trump headlining

On Sunday, the conference will open with two men who have just addressed a QAnon-affiliated conference: Texas GOP President Allen West, who has announced his intention to challenge Greg Abbott in the race for governor of Texas, and Texas Representative Louie Gohmert.

Also on the program: A presentation on the future of the US elections, the second panel on electoral fraud of the three-day conference.

The event also drew Proud Boys as well as the founder of the Oath Keepers, who was recently questioned by the FBI about his role in the January 6 insurgency, according to the New York Times. He has not been charged with any criminal acts.

Trump will essentially close the conference on Sunday afternoon, after the results of the CPAC straw poll that aims to gauge voter interest in potential GOP White House candidates announced. One question includes Trump on a list of potential candidates for 2024; the other no.

But no matter what Trump decides to do in 2024, his refusal to accept his 2020 electoral defeat is effectively shaping the GOP’s agenda nationwide a year and a half before the next round of elections.

Republican-led states across the country have proposed more restrictive election laws, with lawmakers highlighting concerns about widespread voter fraud that does not exist to defend the new measures. Laws have already been passed in Florida and Georgia, and Texas lawmakers participated in a special session of the Legislature this weekend, debating their own set of proposals that could make voting more difficult. During the 2021 legislative sessions, the Brennan Center for Justice tracked at least 389 voting restrictive bills that were introduced in 48 states.

GOP lawmakers also seized the opportunity to push post-election audits, yet another way to undermine election confidence, raise funds and gain Trump’s favor. The so-called audit in Maricopa County, Arizona – which continues to drag on – has drawn Republican lawmakers from several states who have expressed interest in launching similar reviews. A Trump ally in Pennsylvania continued his election audit plans last week, sending requests to three counties for everything from their tabulation equipment to voters lists.

During the CPAC conference, white cards were circulating among some participants with a “7 point plan to restore Donald J. Trump in days, not years”. After the violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, federal officials are paying more attention to these kinds of fringe theories.

CPAC organizers did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the cards.

Trump and his allies have encouraged ridiculous claims he could be reinstated as president next month. But they’ve gained enough strength to get the Homeland Security Department to issue a warning last month that Trump’s “recovery” fantasies could lead to more violence this summer from right-wing extremists.

