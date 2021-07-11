The president wants the SGNU to be clearer on the Famagusta issue





Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said he would like the UN Secretary General to be clearer on the question of Famagusta occupied by Turkey and in general. In media statements after the memorial service for the 13 victims of a huge explosion at the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari ten years ago and invited to comment on the UN Secretary-General’s draft report on Cyprus, Anastasiades said that what has been written is being evaluated point by point and that any comments will be forwarded to the UN in the coming days. Asked to comment on the UNSG’s reference to “equal inherent rights,” Anastasiades said that “it is well known that in the Declaration of February 11, 2014 and the Constitution of 1960, a form of inherent rights is recognized for the Cypriot people. either Turkish Cypriots or Greek Cypriots. Asked when the UNSG would choose to make such references, Anastasiades said he was not a UN spokesperson, noting that this was likely an appropriate version of what Turkish Cypriots want to transform into sovereign equality. Responding to a question on the Famagusta issue and the upcoming illegal visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus, Anastasiades said the National Council will meet on July 14. “We will discuss the whole situation, the formation of the conditions and of course all the threats expressed by Erdogan’s statements or Turkey’s actions and related to the illegal installation or other measures that change the status quo in Famagusta, ”he added. . When asked if Cypriot government representations should yield results, the president said representations had been made in all directions, the EU, the US president and the heads of other permanent states on the Security Council. United Nations. “I would like the Secretary – General to be more explicit on the question of Famagusta and in general”, he noted, adding that it is necessary to put an end to the diplomatic way of raising unacceptable situations, because this is considered as a form of tolerance. “The report will be evaluated thoroughly and we will note anything that does not answer or does not describe real facts,” he added. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to deliver results. Varosha, the fenced-in section of the Turkish-occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ghost town. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers unacceptable any attempt to colonize part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants and calls for the transfer of this area to the UN administration. United Nations Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also requires that, for the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area currently under the control of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus be extended to Varosha. On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of ​​Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. The UN Secretary General and the EU have expressed concern, while the UN Security Council has called for the cancellation of this action plan.

