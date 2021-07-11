In controlling the emergency, Jokowi must immediately call Wiranto

President of Wantimpres General (Ret.) TNI Wiranto. Photo: Ricardo / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Gerindra politician Arief Poyuono said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should immediately speak to the former coordinating minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, General (retired) TNI Wiranto.

According to Arief, President Jokowi needs the contribution of the former TNI commander, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) in order to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Jokowi must seek advice from General Wiranto to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the threat of a multidimensional crisis due to the PPKM emergency,” Arief said in a statement received by JPNN.com on Sunday (11 / 7).

The former party waketum Gerindra even believed that if Wiranto was still coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs, the situation would not be like today.

“Anything in an emergency, the real four-star General Wiranto is the best. Cikeas can also be locked up with him,” Arief continued.

United State-Owned Enterprises leader FSP also said Wiranto’s capabilities had been tested across the board. Whether it is a political, economic or even state emergency.

“He is capable and has experience in controlling emergencies. His leadership and strategy are needed to enable Jokowi’s government to emerge from emergencies,” Arief said.

Arief also said Wiranto was a qualified field general to be able to control an emergency the current government is facing.