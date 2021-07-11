A major issue of economic sustainability





FAISALABAD:

Sustainability of economic growth is a major challenge for the government after stabilization and improvement of economic indicators, said Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood.

Speaking to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) business community on Saturday, he announced that a series of meetings had been proposed in this regard with relevant stakeholders immediately after Eid.

“One of the meetings will take place with Prime Minister Imran Khan so that exporters can highlight their fundamental issues directly with the Prime Minister,” he said.

The adviser said the Pakistani economy is heading in the right direction and the industry is experiencing phenomenal growth.

Over the past three years, the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has achieved its growth targets and the challenge now is to ensure the sustainability of economic growth, he added.

Dispelling the impression that exporters continually demand more incentives, he said market conditions were changing and new challenges were emerging.

“We need to overcome obstacles wisely and cautiously in a rapidly changing business environment,” he said.

Citing figures, the adviser said exports jumped to $ 31 billion in the previous fiscal year and the lion’s share of that was due to the textiles sector.

Economic growth, fruit of the government's imagination: the opposition

Speaking about tariff rationalization measures, he pointed out that duties on various textile inputs, including raw cotton, nylon, acrylic, viscos, wool, flock and hemp have been reduced to zero.

These measures have allowed exporters to explore new markets and he expressed his support for further tariff rationalization in the years to come.

“Almost 40% of our inputs are imported and levies on them have been removed,” he said and gave examples from the engineering, pharmacy and footwear sectors.

Dawood recalled meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to discuss the matter in detail.

Speaking of inflation, Dawood called it a major problem for the elected government.

He said the prime minister will set export targets for the next fiscal year at an upcoming meeting. A separate meeting will also be held with the finance minister to resolve the issue of wire availability, he revealed.

“A policy has been prepared for the payment of the local tax and levy rebate (DLTL) and it has been intentionally ignored in the current budget as it will be finalized after meeting with the finance minister,” he said. . The adviser deplored the acute shortage of manufacturing units for shirts, suits and women’s clothing in Pakistan. He urged the exporters to focus on these sectors and assured the full support of the government in this regard.

He believed that by tapping into these segments, Pakistan’s total exports could reach $ 200 billion over the next two years.

Discussing the manufacture of cellphones in Pakistan, he said the country will start exports next year.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 11, 2021.

