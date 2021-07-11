Trump says class actions are victory for free speech





The former president on Wednesday filed a series of class actions accusing major social media companies of illegally censoring him.

Free speech law experts have expressed skepticism about the success of Trump’s legal actions under the current law, a notion Trump has rejected. “A lot of lawyers say it is about time,” he said.

In his interview on Sunday, Trump blamed the actions of Facebook, Twitter and others on efforts to destroy him and his supporters.

They work with Democrats within government and, frankly, outside of government. They are working with Democrats, adding: It should be a campaign contribution, the largest ever.

Feeding off sympathetic questions from Bartiromos, Trump has repeatedly and emphatically reiterated his oft-asserted idea that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen from him (a terrible stain for our country), dumping baseless theories on Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire and other states he lost. He also defended his behavior related to the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill and praised his supporters and their conduct that day.

They were peaceful people, they were great people, he said, echoing his rhetoric about attending the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Swelling crowd numbers at the Jan.6 rally that preceded the attack on Capitol Hill, Trump said: There was such love at that rally, you had over a million people. They were there for one reason, the rigged elections. “

At the end of the interview, Trump declined to say whether he would run for president in 2024.

