PM decides to relaunch the PTI in the interior of Sindh to give PPP a hard time





ISLAMABAD: In a major gesture, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to open a new front against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the interior of Sindh and the main leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) were tasked with attracting political bigwigs to join the PTI.

PTI sources informed Pakistan Today asking not to be identified that the initiative is led by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim and opposition leader in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Sources say these are either recent allegations made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election campaign, or Bilawals’ tirade against Shah Mahmood Qureshi or preparations for the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan led the senior leadership of the PTI. initiate in-depth contacts with other coalition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to achieve desired results.

Consultations are ongoing and important decisions will be taken after consultations. Former Sindh Chief Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim is also holding meetings with prominent figures. The former chief minister of Sindh is considered a political expert in handling the situation. Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also plays an important role, the sources concluded.

The sources said Rahim could be appointed governor of Sindh and tasked with attracting political bigwigs and Sindh notables who won good votes in the elections held in 2013 and 2018 to the PTI.

The sources said that Arbab Rahim would not only contact disgruntled party leaders like Liaquat Jatoi, Nadir Khan Leghari, Shehryar Khan Mehr, Jakhranis, Deros, Magsis and Mirzas in Sindh, but also convince people with strong pockets to join the PTI.

The sources said the prime minister decided to form a Sindh advisory committee to be chaired by himself while the other members of the committee would include Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto, Nadir Akmal Leghari, MPA Ali Gohar Mehr, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Zulfiqar Mirza and others.

Likewise, the sources said that in the coming days, several prominent leaders from Sindh province are expected to join the PTI. The political bigwigs of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) of Sindh have been invited to join the PTI.

In this regard, the sources indicated that Prime Minister Imran Khan also met with several leaders of Sindh, including Matiari, Badin and Ghotki and others in Sindh.

Key politicians from inside Sindh have been invited to join the ruling party and several leaders will announce their PTI membership in the coming days, the sources added.

In addition, the PTI has decided to give a hard time to the PPP, for which Arbab Ghulam Rahim should be given an important post either as governor of Sindh or as special assistant to the prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/07/11/pm-decides-to-relaunch-pti-in-interior-sindh-to-give-ppp-tough-time/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos