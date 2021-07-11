Universal credit vs universal credit, what sets England football manager apart from UK Prime Minister – ThePrint





A + The selected cartoons have appeared first in other publications, whether in print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately. Nowadaysfeatured cartoon, Peter Brookes examines the contrast between the ‘management’ style of England football manager Gareth Southgate and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, weighing on the government’s decision to phase out a measure to help families in difficulty during the pandemic. Andy Davey celebrates the England men’s soccer team reaching the final of a Euro 2020 major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup. Dave Brown examines Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK Covid crisis and how the third wave is an imminent threat. Carlos Latuff is inspired by the political unrest in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The country has asked for US and UN troops to help keep order in the country, but Latuff suggests it won’t be a good idea. Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism

