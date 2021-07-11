Connect with us

Politics

Universal credit vs universal credit, what sets England football manager apart from UK Prime Minister – ThePrint

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


Peter Brookes | @BrookesTimes

The selected cartoons have appeared first in other publications, whether in print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

Nowadaysfeatured cartoon, Peter Brookes examines the contrast between the ‘management’ style of England football manager Gareth Southgate and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, weighing on the government’s decision to phase out a measure to help families in difficulty during the pandemic.

Andy Davey | Twitter | @ Cartoon4sale

Andy Davey celebrates the England men’s soccer team reaching the final of a Euro 2020 major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Dave Brown | Twitter | @DaveBrownToons

Dave Brown examines Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK Covid crisis and how the third wave is an imminent threat.

Carlos Latuff | Twitter | @Latuffcartoons

Carlos Latuff is inspired by the political unrest in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The country has asked for US and UN troops to help keep order in the country, but Latuff suggests it won’t be a good idea.

