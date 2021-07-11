Weird seven-point plan to get Trump back in days, not years handed out to CPAC





A plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president in days, not years, was handed to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.

The cards, featuring a seven-point plan, appear to have been made by a group called Patriots Soar, which is unrelated to the CPAC organizers, Insider reported.

The bizarre plan is to impeach President Nancy Pelosi, eventually install Mr. Trump in her place, and then impeach and depose President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, to allow Mr. Trump access to power. presidency of the presidency, which is the third in the line of presidential succession.

The first step in the plan is to pull the curtain down on the horror spectacle that is the Democratic Party today. Watch Pelosi melt away, like the Wicked Witch of the West. See the Black Caucus and other key groups switch, unexpectedly, and watch the roles turn.

The second step is to see a trusted conservative elected Speaker of the House and, FINALLY, to reveal the deleted results of the existing investigations into the electoral racketeering, the third step being to: correct the official record. Reveal that Trump legitimately won the 2020 election.

There is no evidence that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election and election security experts have said it was conducted in a fair and safe manner. Mr. Biden received over seven million more votes than Mr. Trump and won Electoral College 306-232.

Mr. Trump and his allies have filed dozens and dozens of legal challenges against the 2020 election results to no avail.

The next steps in the plan are to have the new Speaker of the House draft articles of impeachment for Biden-Harris, and then have Mr. Trump placed in the line of presidential succession, behind the vice president, in electing him Speaker of the House. .

House Speaker Donald J Trump then calls for a vote to impeach, indict and remove impostors Biden and Harris, the card given to visitors to CPAC said. Duly impeach, indict and remove Biden and Harris, rendering all acts of said impostors, during their tenure, null and void and of no effect! Then, Donald J Trump, duly elected, resumes his rightful place as President of the United States, the card concludes.

The sheet includes a link to a website that has more information about the plan and claims to have evidence that members of the Democratic Party are affiliated with the practice of satanic sacrifice.

The map and website refer to the widely held QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claims Democrats are part of a global cabal of child abusers.

A PRRI poll released in May this year shows 23% of Republicans believe the US government, media, and financial industry are controlled by Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

The bizarre idea that Mr Trump will be reinstated has been pushed by conservative figures such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell alongside the ongoing false narrative that the 2020 election were kind of stolen by Democrats.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Sunday.

