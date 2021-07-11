PM Modi should have embezzled money from Central Vista for Covid vaccines: Cong MP





Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for “failing” to embezzle government money to fight COVID-19, and instead, spend on the ambitious Central Vista project, which “could have been blocked” for now. He also criticized the BJP-led government at the Center over soaring prices for gasoline, diesel and basic necessities. Every country is trying to help its citizens during this COVID-19 crisis. A country like the United States even gives money to its people. But our “sultan” is not helping people, but is spending millions of rupees on the central Vista project, “said the spokesperson for the All India Congress Committee (AICC). “Shouldn’t the money spent on the project be used for now to buy vaccines?” ” did he declare. The Central Vista redevelopment project – the country’s electricity corridor – envisions a new triangular parliament building, a joint central secretariat, the renovation of the 3 km long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and new residences for the prime minister and vice president. Gohil was here speaking at a press conference as part of the nation’s series of opposition congressional agitation programs against rising fuel and commodity prices. Protests, cycling rallies and signature campaigns are also organized in the state by the party. Gohil claimed that all other countries cut gasoline and diesel prices as international crude oil rates fell. “Unfortunately, the only country where the government has not passed on the benefits to the people is my country, India,” he said. He said that between January 1 and July 10, fuel prices were increased 71 times and the Modi government earned more than 25 lakh crore rupees from excise taxes in the last seven years of its mandate. “International crude oil prices had exceeded $ 100 in the last three years of the Congress-led UPA government from 2011-2012 to 2013-2014, but this ensured that the common man was not overwhelmed,” Gohil asserted. He also criticized the Center for high fertilizer taxes and accused the union government of being “anti-farmer.” “The increase in the prices of diesel, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, electricity and agricultural equipment carried out by the government has increased the cost of cultivation for farmers by about Rs 20,000 per hectare”, said the president of Congress. Citing a study by Kotak Institutional Securities Research, Gohil said that compared to March, prices for common household items rose by as much as 42% in June. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

