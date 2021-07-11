Turkey to stay with Bosnia and Herzegovina – Middle East Monitor





The Turkish president commemorated the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide on Sunday, expressing his sadness and sympathy for the victims, reported Anadolu Agency. In a video message at the commemorative ceremony marking the anniversary of the massacre in Bosnia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnians. Turkey will never let the genocide be forgotten, which is “a black spot in the history of Europe and of humanity”, he added, declaring: The wounds that Srebrenica opened in our hearts are still bleeding even though 26 years have passed. Over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeepers. WATCH: “In 25 years only the number of tombstones has changed in Srebrenica” [filmed last year] The UN Security Council declared Srebrenica a “safe area” in the spring of 1993. But troops led by General Mladic invaded the UN area. He was subsequently convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Recalling the court decree on the war criminal, Erdogan said that while the decree may not alleviate the suffering of the “tragedy at the heart of Europe”, it can help prevent further genocides. He stressed the importance of peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is home to different beliefs, cultures and ethnicities, saying that its stability is necessary for all of Europe, especially the Balkans. The Turkish president called on politicians to oppose hatred, violence and discrimination and to come together on the basis of common human values. “Make permanent peace in these lands [Bosnia and Herzegovina] is our common duty, ”he said. Erdogan also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the genocide and wished Allah’s mercy on the deceased. Read: Israeli court rules against revealing Israel’s role in the Bosnian genocide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210711-erdogan-turkey-will-continue-to-stand-with-bosnia-and-herzegovina/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos