Opposition divides over difference in ranks, says Pervez Khattak





NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – July 11, 2021): Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khan Khattak said on Sunday that the opposition had disintegrated and that the PDM set up to save the looting of its leaders, had also taken end and now it was in a frenzy.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in his Manki Sharif constituency, Nowshera district. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would fulfill its constitutional mandate and that the opposition should also be patient until the 2023 elections, in which the PTI would return to power after the next general election.

He said the PTI would win overwhelming victories in Azad Kashmir’s and local elections.

Shaukat Khan Advocate of ASC Colony, Naveed Khan to Manki Sharif, Azhar Nawaz, Haroon, Muhammad Ali Khan also gave him a big reception ahead of the public meeting shortly after his arrival. Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak also spoke at the public meeting.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan really wanted to delegate power to the people at the local level to introduce a new system of local government with the active participation of the people.

He said that non-partisan elections would be held at the village council level and that the elections would be held on party basis at the tehsil level. He said the people would directly elect the candidates at the tehsil level and called on the PTI workers to prepare for the local body elections. “Our opponents have no program or program for the welfare of the people,” he said, adding that the opposition parties must stop negative propaganda and stop hurling insults against the institutions. Organize rallies and processions but shouldn’t do themselves justice, he advised.

The defense minister said Pakistan and the nation of Pakistan paid a heavy price due to the bad policies of previous governments of opposition parties.

Instead, they did nothing in the past, people were pushed into the hell of inflation and unemployment, the minister observed.

He said the country can no longer endure the policy of greed and plunder. During his 22 years of political struggle, Imran Khan has waged a full-fledged jihad against corruption, he said and added that from the first day of the PTI government, Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the country from the economic crisis and now he is giving his full attention to eliminating inflation and unemployment and creating facilities for the poor and it is why very soon 4 million families will receive ration cards.

He said 10 million families will receive financial assistance under the Ehsas program in their respective union councils. Its beneficiaries receive livestock, their own house project and small and large business loans under the Ehsas program, he added.

Pervez Khattak has said that Imran Khan will make this country capable of standing on its own, and the nation should fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the PTI has become a strong political force, the opponents have lost their confidence in the people and that is why the PTI would ensure victory in the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pervez Khattak said that Party workers are the strength of the PTI and that they should not get involved in anyone’s propaganda because the opposition parties have been tested by the people time and time again and they failed to serve the Pakistani people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/opposition-divides-over-difference-in-their-r-1300154.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos