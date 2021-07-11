Tibor Nagy The United States Is Not Using One Of Its Most Powerful Soft Power Weapons





With Chinese President Xis’ bombastic speech on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, the iron fist has finally publicly emerged from the velvet glove. Referring to anyone who thwarts China’s rise to world domination, Xi said (in his printed remarks) that anyone who tries to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a large steel wall. Pretty bad; but what listeners have heard about Chinese opponents is that their heads will be bloody. While such frankness is a wake-up call to most Americans, those of us in the trenches have witnessed growing arrogance and influence from China for years. Returning to African affairs in 2018 after 15 years at Texas Tech, I was overwhelmed by the ubiquity of China in African economies, institutions, governments and media. What really caught my attention was China’s announcement at the 2018 China-Africa Summit that it would start providing 50,000 scholarships per year for African students to study at Chinese universities. China’s influence on Africa’s current elites is quite worrying, but I had hope that the growing youth tsunami in Africa with the continent’s population doubling by 2050 would seek a more democratic, free future. market and not corrupt. And this is exactly what I have found in my visits to the continent, including young Africans preferring American-style university education and African universities eagerly seeking partnerships with American institutions. Although we still have the best higher education system in the world, the United States has not exploited this natural advantage, despite the enthusiasm of our own universities to significantly expand their partnerships with emerging institutions in Africa and to recruit more students from the richest classes in Africa. Meanwhile, our international competitors, especially China, are implementing national strategies to connect their universities with partners around the world to create a China-centric world. Conversely, in the United States, it is each university for itself, without the support of the United States government, although such a program would be a classic win-win for all parties (to use the favorite expression of China) at minimal cost. Our campuses would be enriched by the best and brightest students from Africa, and faculty exchanges would benefit both parties in teaching and research. Perhaps the most positive outcome would come from American institutions helping transform their African counterparts into student-centric universities that teach the skills students actually need to work, as well as highlighting the benefits that come from partnering with the sector. private sector to advance technology and entrepreneurship. Just as American universities helped our country to develop from the 19th century with the creation of our land granting institutions, African universities could become instruments for the development of their own country according to the American model. While the United States government has not embraced the promotion of such international partnerships, during my recent stint at the State Department, we undertook a limited partnership initiative between the United States and Africa in using $ 3.2 million from other programs. With these funds and the help of American embassies, we were able to support ten projects in seven countries in all regions of Africa, involving 11 American partners and 64 African partners. And these are exactly the kinds of partners Africa needs from institutions like Texas Tech, Rutgers, Ohio State, Georgia, Nebraska, etc. Although this only put our feet in the water, it illustrated the enormous hunger on the part of African and American institutions. for such a program. With modest funding and strategic planning, we could build partnerships across the continent and thwart China’s plan to imbue African youth with Xi Jinping thought! We would be the ones to influence the young Africans who will be the entrepreneurs and the political, business and civic leaders of the continents. The soft power of the Americas can surpass the Chinese at any time; we just need to use it! Ambassador Tibor Nagy was most recently Assistant Secretary of State for Africa after serving as Texas Techs vice-president for international affairs and a 30-year career as a US diplomat.

