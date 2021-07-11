AJK Election Commission requisitions troops for “standby” support for July 25 elections





A soldier is on alert in Muzaffarabad as election officials bring election materials to a polling station in this 2016 file photo. – The JPA Interior Ministry notification says 1,600 Pakistani rangers and 4,000 border police soldiers will be “waiting” for the ballot. The AJK CEC said Pakistani army troops “should only be used as a rapid reaction force (QRF) and for administrative missions”. Sources from the electoral commission say that “watch” implies that the troops will not be present inside the polling stations.

Following a requisition of troops by the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani military will be on “standby” to assist in the conduct of general elections for the Legislative Assembly on July 25.

A notification from the Interior Ministry dated July 8 states that it is “happy to authorize the deployment of the Pakistani Army (pending) 1,600 x Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) soldiers to highly sensitive polling stations and 4,000 x Border Police soldiers for the conduct of the General Election of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir scheduled for July 25, 2021 “.

The notification went on to say that the exact deployment dates will be established between the AJK government and its electoral commission and relevant authorities in Pakistan, subject to the laws in force in the country.

Sources within the AJK election commission say the word “on hold” implies that troops will not be present inside polling stations.

The approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet for the deployment of troops to the AJK has already been obtained.

A letter was sent to the Prime Minister on July 8 by AJK Chief Election Commissioner Retired Judge Abdul Rashid Sulehria.

In it, he said the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the elections “are conducted in the most fair, judicious and transparent manner so that voters have the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote without any intimidation. nor coercion “.

The Chief Election Commissioner went on to say: “The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as an independent constitutional body, will receive the desired assistance from the executive bodies of the AJK government and from the governments. Federal and Provincial Pakistan for the 45 constituencies located in AJK and Pakistan Territory for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in different parts of Pakistan. “

Sulehria said that to ensure the above, the AJK Election Commission had previously called for the deployment of Pakistani army troops “with our full preference alongside the Pakistani Ranger delegation and other Pakistani civilian armed forces. “.

He noted that the deployment of troops “has always been a popular demand of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir” and was therefore an issue discussed at a meeting of all parties on June 18.

The CEC noted that the people had confidence in the army and demanded its presence on all occasions of the general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir “for obvious reasons that most of the constituencies of the Legislative Assembly of the AJK are located along the Line of Control (LoC) where only the Pakistani army can become the savior of the population by ensuring their protection and a conducive environment for voters to vote freely in polling stations without no fear of hostile fire from Indian forces ”.

He called for the deployment of Pakistani army troops to be secured “by your own efforts to help create an environment for the free exercise of the right to vote by voters.”

The letter went on to clarify what exactly the electoral commission requires of the troops.

“It is, however, clarified that Pakistani army troops are to be used only as a rapid reaction force (QRF) and for administrative missions, including transporting election materials and election personnel to remote polling stations. in a protected manner, “the statement read. letter.

“The army troops will be deployed outside the polling stations without creating their visibility as close as possible to the electoral process on the polling stations,” he continued.

“The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be very grateful if you yourself can assist us in the deployment of at least 19,000 Pakistani Army troops for the aforementioned purposes in addition to the delegation of the required number of civilian armed forces in accordance with the actual request of the AJK, “The letter from the CEC to the Prime Minister concluded by saying.

