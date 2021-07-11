Trump claims to have new information on Ashli ​​Babbitt death as he confirms everything but 2024 presidential race





Top line

As he gave his biggest indication yet of his intention to run for re-election in 2024, former President Donald Trump in a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed without evidence that he had heard reports that the deceased rioter on January 6 Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot dead by a member of the United States Capitol Police as she stormed Congress, was instead killed by the security chief of ‘a top Democrat.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit … [+] lawsuit against large tech companies at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Getty Images Highlights

The subject was first raised by Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo, a staunch supporter of the ex-president, who asked him if he had any information about what she described as speculation that Babbitt was killed by a member of a senior security official in Democratic lawmakers.

Trump replied in the affirmative, saying he had received reports that it was the security chief of a certain senior official, who he said was a Democrat, who shot Babbitt.

He provided no evidence for this otherwise unsubstantiated claim, nor did he name the lawmaker whose security guards he claimed were involved in the shooting.

I’ll tell you they know who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt, Trump said, claiming they were protecting that person, but the truth will come out.

The ex-president once again praised Babbitt, a California-based Air Force veteran and conspiracy theorist who he said didn’t deserve to be shot, as an innocent, wonderful and incredible woman.

What to watch out for

In the same interview, Trump also virtually confirmed that he plans to run for president again in 2024. I absolutely know my answer, and I was going to do very well and people are going to be very happy, said Trump, noting that he cannot officially announce anything yet for campaign finance reasons. He also joked that CNN and MSNBC will come and support me to increase their ratings. They will be supporting Donald Trump very soon, I think.

Key context

Babbitt was shot in the shoulder as he walked through a broken door in the Hall of Presidents as a mob of rioters attempted to enter the House of Representatives chamber. Trumpa along with other influential Republicans focused intensely on Babbitts’ death in the aftermath of the riots, trying to paint her as martyrdom and her murder as part of a nefarious plot. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) sparked a backlash after claiming in a congressional hearing last month that Babbitt had been executed and that the officer who shot her was waiting. Meanwhile, family members of the rioters have repeatedly appeared on the popular Fox News show hosted by Tucker Carlson, which describes Babbitt’s death as homicide.

Surprising fact

Police at the United States Capitol Hill said after the riot that it was one of the forces officers who shot Babbitt and there is no evidence to the contrary. Unlike its neighbor, the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Congress has not required the United States Capitol Police to follow the public reporting or transparency protocols that govern most large forces. municipal police. While DC Police are required by law to release the names of officers involved in death or serious use of force within five days of the incident, Capitol Police are not and have often chosen to withhold this information in previous cases.

Further reading

Why we know the officer who killed Daunte Wright but not Ashli ​​Babbitt (Forbes)

Trump says no reason for officer to shoot Ashli ​​Babbitt, as he plays down the January 6 riot again (Forbes)

