Marr still won’t call the prime minister a liar





Support us and go ad-free Millions of people have seen Boris Johnson lie. ITVThe flagship breakfast show even allowed for a debate on the subject. So you may have been hoping that the Andrew Marr Show was going to tackle the problem. But if you were, prepare to be disappointed. A viral video on GMB Peter Stefanovic is an activist lawyer. He has been vocal on issues surrounding the NHS, the rights of people with disabilities and others. Recently, a video he produced about Boris Johnson’s lies in Parliament went viral. On Sunday July 11 at midnight, it had nearly 26 million views on Twitter alone: 25 MILLION VIEWS! By working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message to UK news broadcasts. If they don’t hold this Prime Minister accountable for his rampant lies in Parliament, we will do it ourselves! How long can you ignore it now @BBC News @BBCBreakfast ?

pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V – Peter Stefanovic (@ PeterStefanovi2) July 1, 2021 Read on … Support us and go ad-free Until July 7, corporate television media had not covered Stefanovic’s video – nor Johnson’s lies. But then, Hello Great Britain (GMB) did. The show had Stefanovic. He said: the public really cares about the almost endemic lie we are seeing in parliament right now. And the movie itself seems to have become a public protest against the outright lies we are seen telling on the home floor virtually every week. So would be Marr to pursue GMB‘s lead and allow Johnson to be called a liar? Not likely. Marr can’t tell Marr had vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi on the show. First of all, the host shown a clip of the chief scientific adviser of the government Patrick Vallance. Vallance said the vaccine “weakens” the link between cases and hospitalizations. But he noted that it was not a completely “severed” link. Zahawi said he was okay with Vallance, but he also knew where Marr was going with this. Because the show then passed to Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ). PM mentionned that the vaccine had: severed the link between infection and serious illness and death. Marr to put to Zahawi that what the Prime Minister said was “wrong”. Of course, the Vaccine Minister defended Johnson. Next, Marr asked him if the Prime Minister had “misled” Parliament by saying this. Zahawi disagreed. But throughout this part, Marr couldn’t bring himself to say the word “lie”: Clearly, think the BBCSunday’s flagship political platform would call the prime minister a liar (or even allow debate as to whether he is or not) was too much to ask. It’s a damning indictment when the unfunded ITV Hold our corrupt politicians to account more than the public service broadcaster. Featured Image Via The Andrew Marr Show – YouTube and Chatham House – Flickr Support us and go ad-free

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2021/07/11/marr-still-wont-call-the-prime-minister-a-liar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos