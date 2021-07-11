CNN’s Jim Acosta mocks Donald Trump before CPAC, calls him “Karen”





CNN’s Jim Acosta called Donald Trump “Karen” as he mocked the former president’s return tour ahead of an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

“Former President Donald Trump returns to the CPAC stage tomorrow,” Acosta said at the start of a segment on CNN Newsroom on Saturday, with an onscreen chyron who read, “How Trump claims he’s still the President.”

“Hide the flags,” Acosta joked, before showing clips of Trump hugging and kissing the American flag in previous appearances on CPAC. “And now, the same man who grabbed the star-spangled banner won’t let go of anything else: the idea that he’s still president.”

He pointed to part of a press conference held by Trump this week, where he announced he was suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, alleging that he and other conservatives had been censored by the tech giants.

“The flags, the columns, that vaguely familiar seal on the podium,” Acosta said. “Of course, it’s not the White House. It’s Trump’s Golf Club in Bedminster. But it looks like a sort of POTUS Potemkin Village with Trump as the chief contender.”

Acosta added that Trump “appears to be spending his post-presidency playing president.”

Another example is Trump’s recent visit to the US-Mexico border, Acosta noted. “Trump jumped on a plane to the Texas border,” he said. “He met with the governor and more than 20 House Republicans, then stood in front of a border wall he no longer controls and gave instructions on the paint job.

“It was like the good old days, when Trump rekindled his wish to paint the wall black so that the scorching sun of the border scalded anyone trying to climb it.”

Acosta continued, “What’s next? Another Stop the Steal rally on the National Mall? He might find some of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are busy, in jail.”

During the segment, Acosta referred to his own comments from a few weeks ago, where he compared Trump’s return tour to a circus “full of actors and clowns.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against large tech companies at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Acosta said he later received an email from a circus industry expert who said the comparison was unfair because “unlike the chaos of Trumpworld, a circus is carefully composed and organized.”

Acosta said he agreed. “To compare Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns,” he said. “He’s more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store. A Karen, or whatever her name is in Trump’s case. You can almost hear him say, ‘I want to talk to the director of elections, I want to speak to the head of Twitter or Facebook. ‘

“And the American people are kind of like the store manager. We have to explain,“ Well, sir, you lied about the election, you instigated an uprising. You will have to leave the store or we will call security. Please take your fake White House seal and go play president somewhere else. ‘”

Speaking about Trump’s next appearance at CPAC, Acosta said it was the same event where “a huge golden statue of Trump with American flag shorts and a magic wand” was erected earlier this year.

“But there is no wand that can change the election results, although the CPAC crowd may need to be called back,” Acosta added. “They will need more callbacks because Trump continues to tour Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, where some of his supporters have convinced themselves he will be reinstated.”

Even “conspiracy-loving” congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene warned against adopting the “far-fetched theory,” Acosta noted. Greene recently shut down claims that Trump might be back in the White House in August, saying it was “a very difficult thing to do.”

But Acosta noted that “it is not only very difficult, it is impossible. There is no constitutional mechanism that would allow it.”

He continued, “This is the land of the free, not the land of the imaginary. But Trump likes to pretend.”

