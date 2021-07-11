EDITORIAL: China stifles necessary innovation





Since Chinese President Xi Jinping () took office at the end of 2012, the nature of China’s political and economic system, in which the one-party state monopolizes the country’s resources, has not only been maintained, but s ‘is intensified. As the centralized power of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and state control over the private sector strengthen the system, they stifle the vigor and economic vitality of the Chinese business community. Over the past decades, the authoritarian control of the CCP has helped the country overcome many difficulties and achieve economic success, but at the heart of its political model are state-owned enterprises that allow the party to run strategic industries. , such as energy, raw materials, transport, finance and telecommunications. By keeping a tight grip on prices, resource allocation, information and logistics, the CCP controls the entire economy of the country. While the CCP has encouraged innovation in the Chinese private sector, sometimes even encouraging companies to expand and experiment without restriction, the party has regained control and taken away the freedom to innovate in markets where companies have. reached a size that could threaten his authority. This happened in the fintech and e-commerce industries for Ant Group last year, and Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global this year. The CCP’s campaign to impose tighter controls on the country’s tech companies began in November last year when it suspended Ants’ double listing for US $ 35 billion on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. In March, Chinese regulators fined companies such as Tencent Holdings, ByteDance and Baidu for failing to seek prior government approval for acquisitions and investments. In April, they fined Alibaba a record 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.81 billion) for what they called abuse due to the dominant position of e-commerce companies in the market. . Earlier this month, just days after Didis’ initial public offering of $ 4.4 billion in New York City, Chinese internet regulators told the ridesharing company it was under attack. an investigation for cybersecurity risk. Such moves have shown that Chinese authorities have not only cracked down on the country’s tech giants over antitrust concerns, especially those that dominate their markets and control big data, but have also continued their program of expanding influence. government over the private sector. The goal of the CCPs is to maintain power in politics, economy and society, while facilitating a rapid resurgence of the public sector at the cost of a weakening of the private sector. Since the late 1970s, when China launched its reform and opening-up policy, Guangdong province’s export industry has grown, and since the 1980s small businesses have flourished in the Zhejiang province. More recently, the internet and artificial intelligence sectors have grown rapidly. However, a series of innovations in the private sector, and not in the CCP, were at the origin of most of China’s new and vital industries. Unfortunately, at a time when China needs to stimulate innovation to modernize its economy, its model of authoritarian capitalism could be the biggest obstacle. Centralized power is a double-edged sword. While Xi and his CCP elites might believe that a top-down authoritarian model rather than a bottom-up liberal approach is needed to purge the party of corruption and conflicts of interest, which renders the country’s economy and society de more and more uncontrollable. , the model risks stifling innovation and the vitality of the private sector. While no one knows how long this situation could last, it’s clear that change is unlikely to happen as long as Xi remains in power.

