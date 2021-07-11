Why Modi needs to act on the economy now

On July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reset his government with a massive reorganization of his ministers and their responsibilities. This included the enthronement of new faces, a new ministry of co-operatives, expanding the size of government and a reshuffle of portfolios. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises now has a dedicated minister; Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Minister of State for Trade, was entrusted with the aviation portfolio; and Home Secretary Amit Shah has been put in charge of the new Ministry of Cooperatives, managing a sector that has played a crucial role in local development in India.

As the Prime Minister reshapes India’s government, what remains in the spotlight are the enormous challenges India faces. Besides the mismanagement by the Centers of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is also the faltering Indian economy, battered and bruised by the two waves of the pandemic. Business confidence is suspicious, unemployment remains high, savings have fallen and consumer confidence is at an all-time low. The Refinitiv-Ipsos monthly consumer confidence index for India registered a sharp decline of 6.3 percentage points from April 2021. In view of the situation, it remains imperative that it actually fixes the issues. damage caused, improves the employment and income situation and saves business and consumer confidence.

About ten days ago, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new series of relief measures for the economy. The timing of the announcement was in tandem with the opening up of the world and the rebounding of economies around the world. While the Indian economy is also showing signs of recovery, the difference is in the quality of this recovery compared to what is seen in other parts of the world. The economic context of the announced relief measures, the lack of clarity or objectives and the unimaginative package of measures have left businesses and economists overwhelmed.

The US economy, for example, is showing a rebound fueled by consumers sitting on piles of extra cash, with companies eager to go full blast, backed by massive political support from the government, which has adopted a combination monetary and fiscal measures. support with a money distribution strategy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 18% from its pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. The debt-servicing burden on US households is at its lowest level since 1980. Meanwhile, the economy of the European Union (EU) is also experiencing a sharp turnaround. .

The EU economy is expected to experience its fastest growing in decades this year, fueled by strong demand both domestically and globally and a faster than expected reopening of service sectors since spring, said Paolo Gentiloni , European Commissioner for the Economy. in a report. Forecasts show that the eurozone could return to pre-crisis levels in the last quarter of this year, a quarter earlier than expected.

In India, a multitude of indicators show a turnaround in the economy, but the recovery is spotty while some indicators show a slight increase, others are sluggish and some show a deceleration. Economists also say this is not a sustainable recovery, with some of the main drag on the Indian economy being a lack of demand, prudent spending, loss of jobs and income, rising costs. health care expenses and high inflation. The measures announced by the Minister of Finance do not answer any of these questions.

DEFINE RECOVERY

India’s high-frequency indicators show an upward trend, but economists argue that while policymaking appears to be headed with these indicators, they are not capturing the underlying pain in the economy. Some indicators show India is just below pre-pandemic levels, while others show India’s recovery to pre-pandemic days is far from over.

Take, for example, the Nomura India Business Recovery Index, a weekly indicator of the pace of economic activity, which rose for the sixth week in a row to 91.3 for the week ending July 4 from 86.3 the previous week. With that, it is now only 8.7 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels and 3.6 percentage points below pre-wave 2 level. The State Bank of Indias activity index also rose to 91.8 for the week ended June 28, from 78.3 the week before. A QuantEcos (Daily Activity and Recovery Tracker) index also continued its seventh week of expansion in the week ending July 4, the index climbed to 92.9 from 88.3 previously. But the 5.2% rise was also the slowest in the past six weeks. Power generation saw the sharpest recovery, while indicators such as online restaurant searches rebounded slightly and other indicators such as Google Mobility and rail trends posted a third consecutive weekly deceleration after showing resilience in May.

In June, the average demand for electricity satisfied during the evening rush hour increased 8.3% after contracting 11.2% in May. However, the purchasing managers index data showed a contraction in both services and manufacturing activity. The composite PMI production index fell to 43.1 in June from 48.1 in May. E-way invoices generated increased to 4.75 crore, compared to 4 crore the previous month. While June saw an acceleration in the economic recovery, since then the pace of gradual improvement has slowed, according to data from QuantEco research.

MISS THE BIG PICTURE

After India faced its deadliest Covid-19 challenge so far in Wave 2, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a package of measures to boost the economy, the first package after the second wave of Covid-19. The general outlines of the package include the extension of loan and credit guarantees for sectors affected by the pandemic; food grains for the poor; higher subsidies and investments for fertilizers to increase health care capacity. These include a new program of Rs 7,500 crore to guarantee loans of up to Rs 1.25 lakh to small borrowers through microfinance institutions, and an extension of the guarantee program of emergency credit line of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. But economists say what’s missing is a direct stimulus. In fact, the package was so disappointing that a major commercial channel cut itself off from the finance ministers’ press conference. The measures are largely focused on the direction of credit in the economy and do not specifically target the difficulties that people face in terms of job losses. The loss of income and high health expenses further reduced confidence. Who is going to borrow now? The plight of the poor is definitely bad and I don’t know how much tax measures affect the poor. Also, what are people going to borrow money for? This is the first wave model and completely devoid of imagination, explains an economist from a world bank.

The government has so far failed to describe the macroeconomic challenges it believes the economy faces. He clearly expects a repeat of what happened after the first wave, a massive recovery and the economy largely rebounding on its own. But in the absence of an agreement on which benchmarks to use, statistical analyzes indicating that the economy will recover and could grow 9-10% could paint a distorted picture. What parameter will you use to decide if the growth is back? This is why the Minister of Finance must define what we want to achieve, adds the economist. High frequency indicators do not capture the extent of pain in informal India. According to data from the CMIE, many people are dropping out of the labor market. A note from CMIE dated June 28 said: The lasting impact of Covid is a much lower worker participation rate in India. The labor force participation rate is expected to be on average 40% in June, as in April and May 2021, lower than the pre-covid average of 42.7%.

The concern is that while supply opens, demand has yet to make a comeback. High frequency data will only catch the slack much later, policymakers need to get a feel for what mechanical normalization (the healing part of the economy) and true recovery is and act on it.

The position of governments so far has been that it will create credit in the system and not give money directly. The jury is still out on what works best, which model produces a higher growth momentum. The United States has followed a combination of credit guarantees given at the start of the pandemic and topped up with cash. The model has clearly been very successful. Credit growth in the United States is up 22%. In India, while MSMEs showed a slight increase in credit, for large industry credit growth was negative.

The government should not wait for data to grasp the anomalies in the Indian economy and be proactive in its policy interventions. Fiscal conservatism can take a break until India heals.