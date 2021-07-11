How America Can Counter China in the Energy Competition

Last Monday, two of the most famous newspapers in the world The Washington Post and the New York Timesissued clear and unequivocal condemnations of the lie known as the Chinas Peaceful Rise; a false narrative promoted around the world by President XiJinping, since coming to power in 2013. Instead, like the editorial in To post Saying so, Xi was clear (in remarks celebrating the 100e anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CCP)), that under its dictatorial regime China will pose a growing threat to the free world and to China’s neighbors, especially Taiwan, whose capture he called a historic mission and d unwavering commitment.

In the New York TimesBret Stephens was more adamant but offered hope, saying that appearances of strength tend to obscure the realities of weakness, the cracks hidden behind towering facades. For Beijing, the highlight is that the regime is based on lies. It’s not just historical lies, like Xisomissionin his speech any mention of theGreat Chinese Famine, the Cultural Revolution and other atrocities in which Mao killed up to80 million of its own citizens. Nor are they just political lies, suchas Beijing’s aggressive propaganda campaignto cover up the human rights atrocities against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

However, despite this welcome awakening stimulated by these good newspapers, their alert is slow in coming; in less than ten years, China has penetrated and largely dominated more than 80 sovereign countries. Communist Chinese engineers and students have stolen billions of dollars in intellectual property over two decades. How is such a breathtaking assault possible? And why did it take us eight years to recognize this new goal of empire, let alone develop a strategy to overcome it? First a word on China’s methodology.

China understands that armed conflict and the risk of escalation should be avoided if possible and that a more subtle approach to conquest should be taken. Ironically, they took a page from the Americas playbook known as soft power and corrupted it. Over the past eight years, China has developed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a strategy in which China relies on seemingly benign offers to build various types of infrastructure (i.e. roads, pipelines, railways and power plants), and even to provide loans and Chinese labor to carry out the projects. Over time, however, as the host government finds itself unable to repay its debt to China, Beijing offers to convert the debt into an outright takeover. In a short period of time, China owns and operates the power plant, port or pipeline, and enjoys dominant influence over the policy of the host government. Energy is a special case because of its unique role in determining the stability of any country. Why?

Ensured access to clean and reliable energy is essential to the survival and prosperity of every sovereign country. Without abundant basic power, nothing grows, there will be no industry, no jobs, no agriculture, schools, housing, science or health care. In short, sovereign control over clean, affordable and resilient energy is the sine qua non of a nation’s survival and the main measure of its national security and must be seen as such and not simply as an economic and environmental issue. . Beijing understands that insufficient base power is the most salient vulnerability of countries in the free world. China understands that if it can take control of a country’s energy supply, it will control that country. To achieve this goal, China has adopted a smart two-step strategy: first to weaken the energy resilience of a given country by encouraging, for example, too much dependence on renewable sources built by Chinese solar manufacturers. [China wields 70 percentof global solar panel manufacturing now]. Wind and solar power are certainly sensitive components of each country’s energy mix, but not at the expense of reliability and resilience. Therefore, the primary objective of nations must be to build, deploy and operate systems capable of delivering clean base power with high capacity factors (i.e. the 24 hour delivery percentage of design capacity). These systems must also be able to power each country’s unique challenges beyond electricity to include district heating, desalination, process heat and the development of alternative energy sources (e.g. hydrogen ). So where is the free world in achieving these goals?

The good news is that for nearly five years, a revival has been underway in the US nuclear industry. The sad truth was inevitable; large nuclear power plants took too long to build and were difficult to finance. This reality has spawned more than a dozen promising initiatives; all geared towards the design of smaller modular reactors (SMRs). That is to say reactors that will be built in the factory, thus making it possible to deliver the components for assembly to the site in a third of the time and at half the price. In addition, these new SMR designs will meet the already mentioned requirement for versatility; they will provide reliable baseload electricity 24/7, but SMRs can also provide process heat, electricity for desalination and for making other energy sources (e.g. hydrogen for fuel cells).

Help is also on the way to make financing for these small factories available to virtually all sovereign countries. Look for SMRs licensed and available in the US, Canada, UK and beyond within three to five years.

In addition to focusing on energy, China’s BRI has also focused on capturing critical resources (eg, cobalt and lithium), strategic terrain (eg, ports, straits and rights base) and guaranteed access to major global markets (eg Western Europe and the United States). Today, China already owns all or part of 96 commercial ports in South Asia, the Middle East, Western Europe and the Americas. We are facing a strategic juggernaut playing in earnest. China is clearly on the move and as Captain Jack Aubrey would tell us, there is not a moment to lose.

And, the answer in the arena does not need to emulate China or Russian State Industries (SOE). On the contrary, by teaming up with our allies in technology and tapping into our abundant capital markets, we can better harness innovation and private capital partnerships for clean energy and national sovereignty. Only the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan together represent more than 60% of the world financial markets. China is less than 5% and Russia is insignificant. We have the advantage, use it our way, with allies.

Robert McFarlane is president of an international energy company and former assistant to the president for national security affairs.

