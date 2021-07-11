It is clear that the England team reject Boris Johnson’s exceptional dogma

Saturday’s National coverage could be interpreted as a good-humored joke by some people, but highly questionable and a little offensive by others.

Adopting an “anyone but England” theme for the cover of the only newspaper in Scotland that supports independence is a risky strategy and may well alienate undecided voters who think that references to Braveheart and anti-English sentiments are not particularly tasteful and can appear insular, childish and somewhat petulant.

As a strong supporter of Scottish independence, I can still appreciate the transparent differences between the English football team and the iniquity of the Westminster government. Manager Gareth Southgate is an example of a worthy and empathetic leader who speaks of his commitment to an inclusive and diverse England.

Ahead of the tournament, Mr Southgate – well known for his anti-Brexit views – expressed the view that he sincerely hoped that his country’s success at the Euro would help England become a more understanding society and egalitarian based on social justice, an obvious counterpoint to how the British Conservative government is viewed by many.

In pre-tournament matches which saw widespread taunting of the England squad by their own supporters for taking the knee, their manager insisted they would continue to show solidarity with the organization Black Lives Matter unlike the Prime Minister and his home. Secretary, who has shown tacit support for those who abuse players by refusing to condemn their appalling behavior.

England players like Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling have very publicly placed anti-racism and social equality at the forefront of their public image, especially Mr Rashford in his campaign against the government to ensure free school meals for children the poorest in England. Captain Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson have both openly supported LGBT issues, before and during their current campaign for the euro.

Boris Johnson and his amoral and xenophobic acolytes could well try to divert the success of the England football team for political ends but it is clear that the manager and the players reject the “little Englishman”, an exceptional dogma and on the right represented by Johnson and his government.

If England triumphs, like most Scots, I will dread the song of the pundits, the howls of the English press and the possibility that the malevolent jester on Downing Street takes the credit for it. However, they are the best English football team for a generation and they will deserve all the praise they receive for their unmistakable abilities both on and off the park.

Owen kelly

Stirling

YOUR Saturday coverage represents a descent into petty, inter-tribal hatred, just as vile as the scenes of Union Jack-wielding triumphalism we’ve endured and seem likely to last until we achieve true independence. By true independence, I mean this state of mind where we are freed from our past and look with courage and clarity towards the immense task of building our future. A state of being where the horizons of our interior landscape are no longer inhabited by points of animosity and blame.

One of the main points of passionate disagreement I have with my neighbors to the south is their obsession with World War II. On the morning of the match against Germany, a BBC presenter was heard early in the morning calling Germany “the enemy”. The phrase she could not access was “the opposition”. Go away, England!

The reference to the Braveheart mentality is embarrassing and petty. Go away, Scotland!

National letter writers must give their names. Good by me! My name is Lewis Waugh and I live in Portobello. Voted Yes in 1979, Noddy in 1997 and Yes in 2014. My life and that of my family have been turned upside down by Brexit, by the worst aspects of nationalism and by the assault on our democratic institutions. You have my email. Please feel free to send me an apology and a contrition for your mundane graphics.

Lewis waugh

by email

I was very disappointed to see the front page of the Saturday edition of The National. As an Englishman living in Scotland for four years now, I hardly ever – once – experienced personal animosity … that is, until the start of this tournament.

The anti-English sentiment you have portrayed is unnecessary and hurtful. I remember the goad of Norman Tebbit and his fellow Conservatives, asking the Asian and Caribbean communities which cricket team they would support, as if it was important to their contribution to the country and its culture.

If independence is to mean anything, it has to be to create a place where we are one people, one country, no matter where we were born. Independence should not be a reason to divide our country, but to unite it. The kind of tribalism and religious intolerance that seem to follow team sports, especially football, has no place in modern society.

Why can’t the Scots support the England team when the Scots are not involved? After all, if England win the tournament, which I hope Scotland will be the only team in the tournament they’ve played and haven’t beaten.

Pete rowberry

Duns

CONGRATULATIONS to The National for appearing on the jingo Andy Marr show. Will we see other English nationalist speaking heids, such as the Jeremy Whine Show, including Scottish papers in their “Wot the Papers Say” roundups?

Donald anderson

Glasgow

AS a subscriber and member of the SNP, I would just like to inform you that I was frankly embarrassed by your first page on Saturday. On the road to independence, can we please guys try to stay classy? Please?

David Ferrier

by email

I cannot describe how disappointed I am to see this first page. I had hoped that The National would be a beacon in the world of a modern, forward-looking country. Instead, it suggests a petty, envious, and ruthless nation that seems to be defined by a battle 800 years ago.

What does this front page say to the thousands of English people who live and love Scotland, many of whom support independence? He absolutely screams anti-English.

And don’t tell me it was ironic or meant to be humorous, it’s clearly neither. A front page apology would be appropriate.

Sandy slater

Stirling

AS A supporter of independence and a national subscriber, I was saddened by your front page Saturday (SAVE US ROBERTO, YOU ARE OUR LAST HOPE … we cannot bear them fighting another 55 years at this subject). Independence supporters are often accused of being anti-English / England. Guess how this front page is interpreted by opponents of independence.

I suspect the ‘them’ referred to are the media – I’ve lived in England for almost 40 years and most English football fans don’t talk about it – but that’s not how it is. is described.

The National doesn’t have a big circulation, so most people’s opinions are formed from what they see on the front pages on the stands in stores or what is said on social media. After Saturday a lot of people will think it’s anti-English. Editorial reflection may be in order.

Douglas morton

Lanark