Left-wing parties and MDMK protest allege BJP plans to create Kongu Nadu





A new row erupted after the Union government announced that L Murugan, a minister in the new Modis cabinet, was from Kongu Nadu.

Several parties in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the BJP-led Union government, accusing them of intending to make Kongu Nadu a separate state or Union territory. While there have been several requests for a separate state in the past, on July 10, a new feud erupted when the Union government introduced former Tamil Nadus BJP leader L Murugan as a Kongu Nadu man. Murugan was sworn in as Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy in the newly formed cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Murugan’s announcement went viral and political parties, including the CPI, CPI (M) and MDMK, have expressed their opposition to the Union government’s reference to Kongu Nadu. MDMK State Youth Wing Secretary V Eswaran observed a fast and demanded that the Union government provide clarification on the matter. In a statement, CPI Secretary of State R Muthurasan said that if the information about Kongu Nadu’s establishment is true, it will have a huge impact on the country. He also added that the CPI condemns this separatist tendency of the BJP. Ever since the Modi government divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, there have been rumors in power circles of dividing Tamil Nadu into smaller States or Union Territories. According to state political experts, the demand to divide Tamil Nadu is likely driven by the need for BJPs to gain a foothold in the state. Tamil Nadu has been a huge challenge for the BJP and a request to split the state into smaller administrative units will help break Tamil identity, experts say. In a previous interview to The new Indian express, Azhil Senthilnathan, coordinator of the Tamil Language Rights Federation, says the BJP party would like to break the Tamil identity and give the state to three dominant castes in these regions Vanniyars, Kongu Vellala Gounders and Mukkulathor. The party can then hope to break into the politics of Tamil Nadus by associating itself with the parties or formations which represent the dominant caste in each of the regions and challenge the domination of the DMK and the AIADMK.

