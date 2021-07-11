Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville





HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WAFF) – There are over 200 vendors at the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo and on Saturday there was a special guest Donald Trump Jr. who shared something in common with them all.

I fell in love with the lifestyle, being around the campfire, the camaraderie that is so secluded from the outdoors, said Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. was the guest speaker at the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo.

People like Kim and Kenny Smith filled the room to hear him talk about his love for fishing and hunting

We are local and we love Donald Trump Jr and Senior, said Kenny Smith.

One of the vendors was from Kansas.

One of the reasons is that we knew Mr. Trump would be here and we wanted to come and hope that we could meet him.

During the moderated event, Trump Jr spoke about protecting your Second Amendment rights and his love for the outdoors as a city dweller.

I just fell in love with every aspect of it. I had no idea what I was doing. I just started reading each book. It just became my lifestyle, said Trump Jr.

Last year, the show was canceled due to the pandemic, but owner Marty Holland said his return was a sign that the pandemic was slowly overtaking.

I know everyone has battled COVID, but I think people are coming back and some normalcy has come down to us, especially as a community and exhibit, Holland said.

While Donald Trump Jr. was only there on Saturday, you still have time on Sunday to discover more than 200 sellers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

