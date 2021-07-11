Ciamis Regional Secretary Joins Pray From Home with President of Republic of Indonesia





Representing the government of the regency of Ciamis, the regional secretary of Ciamis, H. Tatang virtually attended Pray From Home with President Joko Widodo. Ciamis, – The government of the regency of Ciamis, represented by the regional secretary, H. Tatang, attended a joint prayer or pray from your home with President Joko Widodo virtually from the vidcon room of the Ciamis secretariat, Sunday 11 / 07/21. In his remarks, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to all parts of the nation who have worked together to strengthen the nation’s spirit of optimism to alleviate the burden plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, a- he declared. “In the face of this difficult situation, I personally express my deepest condolences to all the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic who have all left us,” Jokowi said. “We also pray for all of our families who are at risk to recover quickly and pray from home,” he continued. The president also reminded the family and the environment to stay at home in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and everything can be safe and back to normal, he said. While the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, said that the truth behind this pandemic test is to awaken people to further increase their faith and draw closer to Allah SWT. “We have to realize that we are weak humans, ordinary people and of course we always need help,” Yaqut said. One form of business, according to Yaqut, is trying to take care of each other by implementing health protocols, he added. In the midst of this pandemic, the minister of worship invites all people to continue to pray according to their beliefs. “Prayer is the weapon of believers, and prayer is a factor of optimism in life,” he explained. “We believe that only Allah SWT is able to help us all for all the efforts we have made,” he added. Yaqut stressed that we must all continue to take care of ourselves in order to protect each other and fight the epidemic by following health protocols. “Let us strengthen our faith in Allah SWT by showing our concern for others, one of which is to meet the needs of life in today’s difficult times,” he said. Diskominfo Ciamis

