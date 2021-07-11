MQM protests in London against Prime Minister Pak’s threat to assassinate Altaf Hussain





MQM holds protest in London

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) staged a protest outside 10 Downing Street in London to draw the attention of the British government to the “death threat” against party leader Altaf Hussain by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protesters gathered outside 10 Downing Street. They included MQM dignitaries, government officials, supporters and Mohajirs in large numbers who live in London.

The purpose of the demonstration was to draw the attention of the British authorities, the government, in particular the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to the premonitions that have been confirmed that Hussain’s life is in serious danger.

It comes as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the country’s parliament to “assassinate” Altaf Hussain in a drone attack on condition that the British government allows them to conduct such an operation in London.

MQM Central Coordinating Committee official Tariq Jawaid, speaking to the protesters, said the Pakistan government, the military establishment and intelligence agencies had staged “conspiracies to assassinate” Altaf Hussain.

The UK government and all democratic countries and institutions should seriously consider these heinous conspiracies and offer full protection to Altaf Hussain, he asked.

Khan recently vowed to assassinate Hussain in a drone attack inside UK national security walls, he said, adding that the UK government should sever all diplomatic relations with Pakistan because of of this threat.

Qasim Ali Raza in his speech demanded that the UK Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary and all other agencies immediately take note of the threat of drone strikes.

Mustafa Azizabadi said news of the attack on MQM Supremo Hussain has spread around the world and angered millions of his fans.

Arshad Hussain has said that Imran Khan’s drone strike threat is also hate speech that incites hatred, violence and terrorism.

Hashim Azam said the MQM would not take this lightly, but would expose the military-occupied Pakistani state to a terrorist program promoting a demonic program that will make peace unsafe. “We will expose the Pakistani leadership for their notorious plans against humanity.”

The demonstrators had held flags of the MQM, portraits of Hussain, the founder and leader of the Movement. The placards carried demands for the safety of Hussain, the conviction of Imran Khan, the military junta against threats of drone strikes targeting Hussain. (ANI)

