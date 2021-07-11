Bonuses paid to key workers vary widely from state to state Donald Trump Florida Chicago Employee Teacher





Missouri prison guards received an additional $ 250 per pay to stay healthy during a coronavirus pandemic. Teacher In Georgia, I received a bonus of $ 1,000. And in Vermont, nurses, janitors, retail workers and many more have made up to $ 2,000.

In the past year, about a third of U.S. states have used federal COVID-19 relief supplies to reward workers deemed essential who have faithfully reported their work during a pandemic. However, according to the Associated Press review, the people who qualified for these bonuses and the amount they received were very different. Some were paid thousands of dollars, while others doing similar work received nothing.

As the company picks up, momentum to provide a pandemic risk premium appears to be waning, the federal government is providing retroactive compensation under the president’s $ 350 billion aid package. I expanded my abilities Joe Biden March.

So far, very few states have pledged to pay workers extra with money from the US bailout program.

Florida offers teachers and first responders a bonus of $ 1,000. Minnesota plans to hand out a $ 250 million bonus to key workers, but the special committee won’t decide who qualifies until later this year.

Hawaii Governor David Ige last week refused to budget for a $ 2,200 teacher bonus. The Democratic governor said lawmakers lack the power to teach public education how to use federal funds.

Some states are reluctant to adopt bonus programs.

Oregon’s proposal to use federal pandemic aid to provide key workers with a bonus of up to $ 2,000 in July, despite union lobbying activity involving thousands of emails and calls to hundreds of lawmakers. I was unable to enter the budget which came into effect on the 1st. The proposal would have targeted workers in various fields, including education, medical care, public safety and transport.

“I don’t think anyone objected to it,” said Melissa Unger, executive director of United Nations Service Employees Local 503. But “nobody prioritized it”.

The state must decide how to use the latest federal aid by the end of 2024, but as more sectors of society pick up, a realistic window for providing bonuses to workers may close. Some supporters fear this is not the case.

“Unfortunately, the longer we delay it, the less it comes to the minds of voters and their decision makers,” said Molly Kinder, a nonprofit member of the Brookings Institution who follows the pandemic risk pay policy. . Said.

Premium Pay is one of several options available to the state as part of Biden’s aid program. The state will also fill budget holes, support businesses and homes affected by the recession, fund specific infrastructure projects, and fund public health programs such as COVID-19 testing and immunization. You can spend that money.

Illinois lawmakers used federal funding for dozens of budget initiatives that went into effect on July 1. From $ 75,000 for secondary education and anti-violence programs to $ 200 million for hospitals. Even though Illinois had made pandemic payments in the past, nothing was earmarked for additional pandemic payments.

Last year, the administration of Democratic Governor JB Pritzkar granted a temporary 12% pay hike to workers in nearly 24,000 states at risk of COVID-19 infection. Most of the $ 62 million was funded by federal funds.

“Morale was important to my colleagues and I,” said Crosby Smith, a home care provider for people with developmental disabilities near Chicago. .. We felt a kind of abandonment. “

Smith and her fiance were among many employees and residents of the Ludman Development Center, which was infected with the virus last year. He said the risk money helps pay by credit card and helps avoid additional debt when shopping for clothes and shoes.

Most of the states that provide COVID-19 Hazard Pay are paying for the money spent from the coronavirus aid, bailout and economic security legislation signed by the then president. Donald Trump While some states limited payments to certain officials, others distributed money to a wide range of private workers who appeared to be doing important work.

According to state data provided to AP, Louisiana spent more than $ 38 million last year, offering more than $ 152,000 “frontline workers” a payment of $ 250, or less than $ 50,000. $ per year. I have an income. Health care workers received the most money, followed by grocers and law enforcement officials. However, payments also went to gas station employees, daycares, janitor, bus drivers, etc.

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf is using $ 50 million in federal aid to subsidize more than 600 businesses at $ 3 an hour for workers on less than $ 20 an hour. Provides a positive boost. According to state data provided to AP, healthcare providers got the bulk of the money, followed by the food industry. However, millions of dollars have been paid to cleaning companies and private security companies.

In contrast, South Dakota limited payment for the risk to state employees, only while they were potentially exposed to COVID-19. According to state data provided to AP, a treatment assistant received an additional 40 cents, a pharmacist received $ 1.80, and a maintenance supervisor received $ 4.

In some states, the cost of risk premium programs has far exceeded initial expectations.

Missouri initially budgeted about $ 24 million in federal assistance to provide state personnel working in tight-knit establishments such as prisons, mental health facilities, and veteran nursing homes an additional $ 250 per two week salary. I put it. This benefit has been applied to people who have had at least one case of COVID-19 and have had no unplanned absence. In the end, it targeted many more people for a much longer period of time than policymakers anticipated at the time of the pandemic.

According to state data provided to AP, Missouri has paid more than $ 73 million in risk benefits to more than 18,000 employees, resulting in an additional $ 24 million in ancillary costs such as retirement payments and taxes. federal. .. Payments end on June 30 and the Crown does not intend to resume them immediately.

“It was totally worth it,” said Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “Some people have done an incredible job in the state to stay the course and stay in service.”

The Vermont Hazard Pay program has also increased in cost. Last August, the state allocated $ 28 million in federal funding to pay up to $ 2,000 to healthcare workers who worked in the early stages of the pandemic. We then expanded the program to include retailers and grocers, child care providers, janitors and garbage collectors, adding $ 22 million. When those funds ran out, the state added an additional $ 10 million to cover all eligible applicants.

According to data provided to AP, employees in the retail and grocery industry in Vermont received almost a third of the total amount, about as much as they went to the healthcare industry.

Vermont Treasury regulator Mike Piesiak said demand was high, in part because Republican Gov. Phil Scott encouraged hesitant large companies, such as Wal-Mart, to apply on behalf of employees. .. He said personal consumption increased by the time the payments were distributed.

“The first goal was to thank these frontline workers, but it also brought great benefits by injecting money into the economy,” said Piesiak.

