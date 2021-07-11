Pakistani police expand operation against gang involved in harassing couple





Photo for illustration purposes Image credit: Pixabay

Islamabad: Federal police, with the help of Punjab police and law enforcement, detain several relatives of suspects allegedly part of gang involved in harassment, blackmail and recording video of young girls and boys. The gang went into hiding after police arrested some of their accomplices.

The main defendant in the Usman Abrar case and his four other accomplices are already in custody and an operation has been launched against members of their union on the basis of information provided by them.

A district and session judge in Islamabad handed the accused over to police custody on Friday until July 12.

Police also arrested the relative of a man suspected of filming the video of Usman Abrar and others as they held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to strip and took them off. beaten.

After the video went viral on social media, Prime Minister Imran Khan personally took note of the incident and asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman to keep him updated. evolution of the case.

The investigation into the case was in its early stages, according to a senior police official, with investigators still busy identifying and tracing the suspects.

In addition, they also asked the couple to submit written statements and become plaintiffs in the case. The suspects’ cell phones and laptops were also being analyzed to see if the suspects were involved in organized crime.

Netizens, meanwhile, urged the police and government to make the harassment case an example for others.

In his tweet, journalist Khalid Mahmood called on the Islamabad district administration to ensure that secret cameras are removed from hotel rooms, especially guesthouses.

The suspects were arrested by police in Islamabad after video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, which officials said was a few months old, six people sexually harassed the couple.

The suspects held the couple at gunpoint, stripped them naked and then subjected them to physical torture.

They can also be seen verbally and physically abusing the couple forcing them to do vulgar acts. One of the suspects shared the video with a friend which made it go viral on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-police-widens-operation-against-gang-involved-in-harassment-of-couple-1.80586026 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

