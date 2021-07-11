PM Modi to interact with athletes bound for Tokyo on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with athletes bound for Tokyo on Tuesday. Last month, Mr. Modi reviewed preparations for the Olympic Games in India on the occasion of the 50 days of the Tokyo Olympics. During the review, Mr. Modi was briefed on the various measures taken to ensure uninterrupted training of athletes in the midst of the pandemic, participation in international competitions to earn the Olympic quota, vaccination of athletes and personalized support to their athletes. being provided.

In his Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio last month, the prime minister said all Indian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics have worked hard for a long time and urged the nation to come forward and support them. Sharing their struggles and triumphs, the Prime Minister said that our athletes can be seen as sources of inspiration.

A total of 126 athletes from 18 sports disciplines from India will travel to Tokyo. It is the largest contingent that India sends to the Olympics. The 69 cumulative events in the 18 sports disciplines in which India will participate are also the highest on record for the country.

There are several notable firsts in terms of participation. For the first time in its history, a fencer Bhavani Devi has qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first Indian sailor to qualify for the Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first Indian swimmers to qualify for the Olympics by achieving the A qualifying standard in swimming.

Tuesday’s event will bring together Minister of Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju.