Criticism Matters – Editorial – The Jakarta Post

In times of crisis, every word that comes out of the mouths of authority figures matters more than ever. Amid the panic, hysteria and general confusion, statements by government officials should be the primary reference for members of the public. Now more than ever, government officials must choose their words carefully. But time and again during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen government officials make reprehensible, problematic, if not downright insensitive statements. From a health minister saying the coronavirus would wither in the tropical climate to a senior minister urging people, who were already struggling to make ends meet, to buy vitamins for health workers, we can feel like how out of touch these officials are. Late last week, we rolled our eyes again in exasperation after a senior official hit back at criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic by saying the critics were political gadflies interfering with efforts to combat the virus. “I remind everyone not to be political gadflies who could break the concentration of all the people who put their lives in danger [fighting the coronavirus]”said Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko in an interview. Scolding critics has apparently become part of the new strategy. Over the weekend, Moeldoko’s subordinate Ali Mochtar Ngabalin made an equally inflammatory comment. On social media, Ngabalin wrote in all capitals that those who called for government accountability in its handling of COVID-19 were “democracy rubbish.” The senior politician was responding to a Twitter hashtag calling for the resignation of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo for his handling of the recent wave of COVID-19. It could be a sign of panic or frustration. It could also be the result of a public relations vacuum on the part of the government, but other than the technical details, such a statement has no place in a healthy democracy. Public opinion is at the heart of democracy and criticism of government, however harsh they may be, should be treated as such. Government officials should respond to these criticisms in a professional manner and should refrain from using provocative language. Calling critics of the government “flies” implies that they must be driven out – or perhaps even removed by more extreme means. After all, the hashtag is unlikely to result in street protests or the overthrow of the legitimately elected democratic government. President Jokowi continues to be supported by political parties that control over 80% of the House of Representatives, despite his poor performance in dealing with COVID-19. Politicians and government officials should not take criticism of their handling of COVID-19 personally. They should interpret it as a motivation to do better – and to do it quickly. Delays could lead to more deaths, more hospitalizations and a worsening economic situation, and things could quickly escalate from there. The nation may be afflicted by COVID-19, but its democracy must remain healthy.

