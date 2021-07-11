Without apologies, films should campaign for free speech – Deadline





A lost thought for Hollywood: Just because Donald Trump campaigns for free speech – last week he announced an anti-censorship class action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google – doesn’t mean it’s bad idea.

Freedom of expression, what. I don’t know about the lawsuit, which will have to balance First Amendment rights and the legal protections of tech giants with a claim that they abused their immunity by acting as politically one-sided censors.

More heat than light will be diffused as the suit makes its way through the courts and the media factory. But it doesn’t matter Trump. Freedom of speech is something the movie industry should start worrying about, as soon as possible.

It’s no secret that movies, like the rest of pop culture, operate in an increasingly narrow realm when it comes to what can be portrayed onscreen and by whom. Even identifying the growing list of bans would invite attack.

Related Story Sean Penn Denounces Donald Trump’s “Obscene” Covid Response; Compare it to slaughtering vulnerable communities – Cannes

Suffice it to say that Sean Penn was right when he suggested in a recent Conan O’Brien podcast that today, as a straight person, he probably couldn’t be cast as the gay activist. Harvey Milk, a role for which he won an Oscar in 2009. “At one point you wonder if only Danish princes can play Hamlet,” he said.

On another front, Lin-Manuel Miranda apologized for his lack of racial sensitivity in In The Heights. Rita Moreno then apologized for defending Miranda. Meanwhile, John Cena was quick to save F9 by apologizing for a China offense.

In truth, Hollywood might just as well operate under the Hays Code, which in a version adopted on June 29, 1927, prohibited the portrayal, “however they are treated,” of, among other things, any “willful offense. to any nation, race or creed.

Obviously this can’t go on, not if a supposedly creative company that has long been proud of its transgressors (Warren Beatty, Quentin Tarantino), anti-heroes (Super Fly, Thelma & Louise) and incorrigible irreverence (from Charlie Chaplin, to Monty Python, to The Hangover and beyond), is always going to breathe again.

That’s not to say that the film industry as a whole has always been particularly courageous when it comes to free speech. The aforementioned Hays code, dating back a century ago, established a now familiar pattern. When attacked, the film industry and its members tend to anticipate censorship by censoring themselves. For a while, it seems to be working. The Code, which sterilized American cinema for decades, certainly put an end to dozens of local censorship measures that would have made it impossible to show in national theaters.

But the wonderful thing about Hollywood is its buoyancy. Just when you think he’s about to sink into abject surrender to the finger-wagging moralists who oppose gangsters, sex, or cigarettes, or whatever, the rebellious spirit of Filmdom returns, like a self-righting sailboat.

So, long before it was scrapped in the late 1960s, the Code was challenged by vibrant, rule-breaking films like The Pawnshop, Anatomy Of A Murder, and Some Like It Hot. (It helped that the United States Supreme Court, overturning its own earlier position, ruled in 1952 that films are indeed a constitutionally protected form of free speech.)

Likewise, the current film rating system – designed to prevent censorship of the next wave with age restrictions at the cinema door – stretched and bent until it finally almost allowed everything in PG-13 frames, and pretty much everything else in accessible -for all R movies except kids.

In the end, even the anti-Communist blacklist did not take free speech. Kirk Douglas hired Dalton Trumbo on the blacklist to write Spartacus, which won four Oscars. Jay Roach told the story of Trumbo. The incorrigibly irreverent Coen brothers had fun with in Hail, Caesar!

But back to the present.

Uncoded but very real restrictions on movies, like those that limit speech on campus, in social media, in comedy shows, pile up faster than offenders can apologize on Twitter. Yet major industry players and institutions have been slow to campaign for free speech (as even Harvey Weinstein once did, with his endless calls for ratings). Sometimes, in fact, they’ve actually narrowed down the film’s safe zone, whether that’s with warnings attached to classics like Gone with the Wind, or with upcoming standards of inclusion and representation of Best Picture that will demand. whether an Oscar nominee comes up with a “main storyline (s), theme or story” that “centers on one or more under-represented groups.”

It’s another version of the old tactic, preemption. But it’s a high-risk approach – playing the game, waiting for the boat to recover – in an online world where cancellation is immediate, and almost total.

Something more categorical is in order. (Much more than the safe historical bravery of a Mank.)

Comedians like Ricky Gervais, Bill Maher and Jerry Seinfeld have already spoken. Journalists like Glenn Greenwald have joined us. The late Mumford & Sons musician Winston Marshall has just taken a stand.

It is time for people in the cinema to do the same. It doesn’t matter what Trump says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/07/without-apology-movies-campaign-free-speech-1234789790/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos