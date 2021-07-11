PM Modi and President Kovind offered condolences on the death of Padma Shri, Dr PK Warrier





Chief Physician and Managing Director of Arya Vaidya SalaDr. PK Warrier breathed his last at the age of 100 on Saturday. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, offered his condolences on the passing of Dr PK Warrier, noting that he had illustrated the effectiveness of Ayurveda through his working life. In the demise of PK Warrier, Ayurveda lost one of its greatest modern supporters. Honored with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he exemplified the effectiveness of Ayurveda through his active 100-year life. Condolences to his family, his admirers and his associates. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2021 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the death of Dr PK Warrier. Saddened by the death of Dr PK Warrier. His contributions to popularize Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021 Union Minister V Muraleedhan called Dr PK Warrier the dean of Ayurveda and said his passing was an irreplaceable loss for the nation. The Union Minister said in a tweet, “The passing of the dean of Ayurveda and visionary, Padma Bhushan Dr PK Warrier is an irreplaceable loss to the nation. He was the embodiment of Ayurvedic tradition and promoted the holistic approach to the treatment of diseases and made a contribution invaluable to contemporary medical literature. “ The chairman of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, also offered his condolences on the passing of Dr VK Warrier, the great contribution to Ayurveda. He said, “Saddened by the passing of Dr VK Warrier, Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Director and Ayurvedic pioneer. He will always be remembered for his enormous contribution. Sincere condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!” Dr PK Warrier award and recognition During his long career as a physician and extraordinary contribution to medicine in the country, the late physician has received notable awards and recognitions. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Calicut in 199, followed by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Prize for Biography and Autobiography in 2008, the 30th Dhanvanthri Prize. He also received a Padma Shri in 1999 as well as a Padma BhushanAward in 2010. Several writings and literature are also credited under the name of The Physician where he attempted to propagate holistic approaches to treating illnesses. Compiled under Padamudrakal, his writings and speeches have focused heavily on contemporary medical literature. Not only did the doctor preach on his traditional treatments, he also set up a research lab to help identify various herbal remedies and the chemical identity of their pharmaceutical constituents. (IMAGE: @ SANDEEPVARIER-TWITTER)

