Trump attack aims to slow Britt’s momentum: Brooks panicked





Donald Trump shot U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday, as the former president issued a statement at the odd moment reconfirming his support for Mo Brooks in the race for the Senate.

Britt fought back, saying she would rely on the judgment of the Alabamians and fight her own battles.

Trump’s statement, which came just days after Britt released a campaign finance record in the first month of his campaign, has also gone unsolicited. In it, he attempted to tie Britt to McConnell and questioned the Republican credentials of Shelby, a six-term senator who has not faced a serious challenge for re-election since the early 1990s. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff.

“I see Senator RINO of Alabama, Old Crow’s close friend Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is doing everything possible to get his aide to fight against the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat,” the report says. Trump statement. She is by no means qualified and is certainly not what our country needs. That Mitch McConnell wastes money on his campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks!

In a response shortly after Trump’s statement, Britt did not criticize the former president, but attributed his new statement to Brooks’ fear.

I don’t need anyone else to fight my battles, and as the next U.S. Senator from Alabama, I won’t be a buffer to anyone, Britt said. I’m proud that over 90% of the $ 2.24 million we raised in June is from Alabamians, because that’s what I will be working and representing every day.

What we are seeing now is a reaction to the incredible momentum that continues to build for our campaign. My opponent is clearly panicked; he’s been elected for 40 years, but the people of Alabama are hungry for a true Conservative choice and someone who will bring change to DC. 2022, because our Alabama First team is on the road to victory.

Some more thoughts on the trail: #alpolitics #BrittForAlabama #AlabamaFirst pic.twitter.com/h8gYzjVYyn

– Katie Britt for AL (@KatieBrittforAL) July 11, 2021

Brooks is not the only one to have lost in recent races. During the Trump presidency, Republicans lost control of the House, Senate, and White House. Additionally, Trump has been particularly bad at picking senators from Alabama, having backed both Roy Moore and Luther Strange in previous Senate races.

Brooks also shot Shelby during the election campaign, saying Shelby is to blame for the national debt and that if voters want a senator like Shelby they shouldn’t vote for him. In the meantime, Brooks has served in the House for the past 10 years and has yet to pass a single bill or play a significant role in securing funding for projects or creating jobs in the ‘State.

