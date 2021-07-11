The new global realignment – Pakistan Today





A few days ago, while addressing the budget session of the Prime Minister of the National Assembly, Imran Khan, he clearly and loudly expressed his foreign policy towards the United States. He said: We can be partners in peace with America, but we can no longer be partners in conflict.

Two days after the declaration, 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Pakistan as part of the COVAX program. COVAX is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO, alongside UNICEF, a key delivery partner. And this initiative was taken to help developing countries obtain vaccines to vaccinate their populations and fight against Covid-19.

Pakistan has been purchasing vaccines since January this year from several sources, primarily China and the COVAX program. The sources of these vaccines are multiple, including the Chinese, British and American governments. Pakistan has also worked to procure the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine, but its administration has not started at a mass level. According to NCOC sources, nearly 10 million first doses have been injected into Pakistanis so far and the mass vaccination program continues uninterrupted.

The global vaccination campaign is also going full steam ahead, and many developed countries have vaccinated nearly three-quarters of their populations. The world has once again shown its commitment to integration and globalization in a context of global crisis. As was the case with the economic turmoil that followed the 1940s and 1970s, and the world has seen new eras of globalization. But how true is this statement today? The other side of the image should also be evaluated.

But in the midst of all of this, the real conundrum arises for developing countries and other developed countries. US and NATO forces are rushing out of Afghanistan and concluding their war on terror efforts in the region in chaos. They thus leave behind another space to be conquered by countries seeking to create new alliances on a regional and global scale.

As the world apparently tries to contain a pandemic and reopen the economy to lessen the devastation, the global realignment also appears to be unfolding on the basis of conservatism, protectionism, nationalism and autarky. The world’s major nations are trying to use the pandemic to realign their global support and forge new alliances. This led to the emergence of vaccine nationalism. World leading countries that have contributed to vaccine development are now using their supply to support developing country support in the international geopolitical arena.

An example to understand this situation is that of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has again decided this aspiration on principle not to allow the Hajj pilgrimage. And for people trying to enter the country, it only allowed those who are vaccinated with vaccines made in the US and UK, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, while banning Chinese vaccines, notably Sinopharm and Sinovac. Although the WHO has granted emergency use to Sinopharm and Sinovac, many countries still do not accept it, including Saudi Arabia, due to prejudice and their disguised support for their geostrategic partners. This policy has created a huge problem for Pakistan as many expats who were vaccinated with Chinese vaccines are now stranded.

Pakistan, already facing geopolitical and economic constraints, found itself in the middle of another dilemma. It has procured and administered Sinopharm and Sinovac to most of its population until now. And international travel, as it seems, will become difficult for many citizens in the future.

Vaccine nationalism has also created similar problems for the European Union, as its purchases of Chinese-made vaccines have been repeatedly postponed due to geopolitics and as a result the vaccination rate across Europe has remained slow. .

Likewise, trade protectionism and political conservatism have also increased and therefore reintegration is more likely to face disintegration. And many people wonder about the future of globalization. The world could face obstacles to its massive reconstruction efforts if the reversal of globalization occurs.

As global demands for goods have also changed, people are looking for new visions and new leadership, and powerful countries, mainly the United States and China, are striving to take a leading role in asserting their prowess. economic and strategic.

And so Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement to the National Assembly therefore implies a change in foreign policy to catch up with regional and global realignment. Fragmentation, multilateralism, confrontation and rupture ensue. Is there an emergence of nebulization – globalization vanishing into a viral haze?

